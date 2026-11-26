The Congress in Himachal Pradesh on Thursday organised a ‘Samvidhan Raksha March’ in Shimla on Constitution Day, with ministers, MLAs and party workers participating in the protest against what they alleged were attacks on the Constitution, electoral irregularities, vote theft and attempts to destabilise elected governments. The march was led by AICC in-charge of Himachal Pradesh Congress Rajani Patil and state Congress president Vinay Kumar. Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri was also among the prominent leaders participating in the march.

The march began from the Ambedkar statue near Peterhoff Chowk and proceeded towards the Ridge, where participants paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and took a pledge to protect the Constitution. Congress leaders said the protest was part of a nationwide campaign launched by the party under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. Speaking with ANI, Rajani Patil said the Congress had taken to the streets to protest against what she alleged was the systematic undermining of the Constitution and democratic processes by the BJP and its allies.

“Today is Constitution Day. We have taken to the streets because the Constitution has been undermined by the BJP and its friends, and the entire process has been made a mockery. Our leaders, Rahul Gandhi ji, Kharge sahib and others, are raising these issues and bringing them before the people,” Patil said She said the Congress had earlier organised a major protest in Delhi and also agitated against alleged irregularities in examinations, including the NEET controversy, adding that the party was continuing its fight against what she termed theft of votes, money and people's sentiments.

“Vote theft, money theft and theft of people's emotions are taking place. The biggest issue is that we are failing to realise the dream of the Constitution envisioned by Mahatma Gandhi and Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. We want those days to return, and we will fight for that,” she said. Patil said the Congress had played a major role in the making of the Constitution along with Dr BR Ambedkar and other prominent leaders and questioned the BJP's commitment to constitutional values

She also alleged that opposition voices were being suppressed in Parliament, claiming that leaders were not being allowed to speak freely and that their microphones were being muted. “Congress has worked for the Constitution along with Babasaheb Ambedkar and many eminent leaders. Why do they forget this? They did not even hoist the national flag at their office for 50 years. Where do they stand on the Constitution? Today, they talk about the Constitution, but in Parliament our leaders' voices are muted, and they are not allowed to speak,” Patil said.

She said the march would be extended across Himachal Pradesh and that party workers would take a pledge in accordance with directions from the All India Congress Committee (AICC). Speaking with ANI, Himachal Pradesh Congress president Vinay Kumar said the march was aimed at raising awareness about alleged violations of constitutional principles and mobilising party workers against what he described as exploitation and injustice.

“Today, our Constitution march is going from the Dr BR Ambedkar statue to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at the Ridge. Its objective is to protect the Constitution, which is being undermined by the Central Government. Every Congress worker is on the ground to defend it. We are ready to fight against social evils and want to send a message that we are prepared for the struggle and will no longer tolerate exploitation of people,” Vinay Kumar said. He said the Congress had taken a pledge to safeguard the Constitution and accused the BJP of not adhering to constitutional principles despite invoking the Constitution in its public discourse.

“We have pledged to protect the Constitution. Those who talk about the Constitution have themselves undermined it. We stand with the common people of the state. Our leader Rahul Gandhi has taken up this responsibility. This ideology has never believed in the Constitution. We will continue our agitation until things are set right in the country,” he said. Vinay Kumar said the march witnessed participation from senior state leaders, ministers, MLAs, district and block Congress committee members and party functionaries.

He said the Congress would organise similar marches in every Assembly constituency and district of Himachal Pradesh to inform people about alleged vote theft, paper leaks and irregularities in political funding. “Today, our prominent leaders from Himachal Pradesh have participated, along with members of all block and district Congress committees. We will organise this march in every Assembly constituency and every district and inform people about how their votes were allegedly stolen, how paper leaks took place and how donations were allegedly misappropriated. We will convey these issues to people through public meetings and outreach programmes,” Vinay Kumar said.

He confirmed that ministers and MLAs were participating in the march along with party workers. Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri, while responding to reporters during the march, said the Constitution Protection March was being organised on the call of Rahul Gandhi and alleged that the BJP was involved in vote theft, political defections, examination irregularities and attempts to topple elected governments.

“Look at these hills of Shimla and listen to the slogans being raised. This march is being organised to save the Constitution. It is a Constitution Protection March on the call of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. The way donations, votes, MLAs, examinations and governments are being stolen in this country is a matter of concern,” Agnihotri said. Referring to Himachal Pradesh, he alleged that the BJP had attempted to destabilise the Congress government through what he termed ‘Operation Lotus’, but the government survived because Congress MLAs remained alert and united.

“In the context of Himachal Pradesh, Operation Lotus was carried out here. Our MLAs were alert, and the government was saved. They had prepared a complete blueprint to steal the government. The people of Himachal Pradesh know how MLAs were allegedly poached and how attempts were made to steal governments. We are marching against all these issues,” he said Agnihotri also alleged that large numbers of voters had been removed from electoral rolls and accused the BJP of attempting to manipulate the electoral process to form governments according to its preferences.

He claimed that approximately 13.5 crore voters had been removed from electoral lists across the country and alleged that Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar was being used in the process. He said the allegations surrounding electoral rolls and the functioning of the Election Commission had become issues of public concern. Agnihotri said the march would proceed from Peterhoff Chowk, pay homage at the statue of Dr BR Ambedkar and conclude near the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at the Ridge, where participants would take a pledge to protect the Constitution.

He said ministers, MLAs, party workers and office-bearers of various organisations had participated in the march in large numbers. He added that Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania could not attend as they were unwell. Responding to questions about alleged violations of constitutional freedoms and restrictions on protests in Delhi, Agnihotri said the situation across the country reflected growing discontent with the Central Government.

“Now the violation of the Constitution is evident before everyone. In Delhi, people are gathering, but restrictions are being imposed on places such as Jantar Mantar, where people have been protesting for years. Sections are being imposed to prevent people from gathering and holding programmes. There is an atmosphere across the country against the Central Government,” he said. He also alleged irregularities in the collection and utilisation of donations in the name of the Ram temple, claiming that allegations of donation theft had earlier been dismissed due to lack of evidence but had now resurfaced.

“People used to raise slogans about donation theft in the name of the Ram temple, but those allegations were dismissed for lack of evidence. Now, it has come to light how there was alleged loot in the name of the temple. In the same way, there has been alleged loot of votes and money. All these issues are being raised through this march,” Agnihotri said. He said the Constitution Protection campaign was being organised across the country by Rahul Gandhi, the Congress president and other party leaders, describing it as a decisive movement to safeguard constitutional values.

Referring to the political developments in Himachal Pradesh, Agnihotri alleged that the BJP had attempted to engineer defections and destabilise the state government. He cited the disqualification of nine Congress MLAs, saying only three subsequently returned while six were left out of the political process. “Here, MLAs were allegedly stolen. You have seen that the membership of nine MLAs was terminated, after which only three returned, while six were left out. They were misled. The Congress party stood united and saved the government. Otherwise, they had prepared the entire operation to destabilise and take over the government,” he said.

The Congress leaders said the march was part of the party's wider campaign to mobilise public support on issues of constitutional protection, electoral transparency, democratic rights and alleged misuse of central agencies and political power. The party said similar marches and public outreach programmes would be organised across Himachal Pradesh to take these issues to the people. (ANI)