Fire broke out at the Slavyansk ECO oil refinery in Russia's southern Krasnodar region after ‌a drone attack, inflicting serious damage, the company said on social ‌media on Thursday.

It said the attack took place during a maintenance stoppage in place since a September drone strike. Ukraine has intensified attacks ⁠on ​Russian oil refineries since ⁠the end of October when an energy truce between Moscow and Kyiv, ⁠declared by Donald Trump in the middle of October, ​failed to hold.

According to estimates from two industry sources, Ukrainian drone ⁠attacks have cut Russian oil refineries' combined crude processing volumes by 45% ⁠since ​late October. The company said on the Max messaging app that an atmospheric crude oil distillation unit sustained ⁠significant damage in the November 26 attack.

It also said that storage facilities ⁠for ⁠heavy petroleum products were destroyed and that pipelines carrying heavy petroleum products and gasoline fractions were ‌damaged.