Russian oil refinery in Krasnodar region on fire after drone attack
Fire broke out at the Slavyansk ECO oil refinery in Russia's southern Krasnodar region after a drone attack, inflicting serious damage, the company said on social media on Thursday.
It said the attack took place during a maintenance stoppage in place since a September drone strike. Ukraine has intensified attacks on Russian oil refineries since the end of October when an energy truce between Moscow and Kyiv, declared by Donald Trump in the middle of October, failed to hold.
According to estimates from two industry sources, Ukrainian drone attacks have cut Russian oil refineries' combined crude processing volumes by 45% since late October. The company said on the Max messaging app that an atmospheric crude oil distillation unit sustained significant damage in the November 26 attack.
It also said that storage facilities for heavy petroleum products were destroyed and that pipelines carrying heavy petroleum products and gasoline fractions were damaged.