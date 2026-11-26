​Film star Gerard Depardieu, one of the ​leading faces of French cinema, ‌will face ​trial on charges of raping actress Charlotte Arnould in 2018, after a Paris appeal court on Thursday rejected his bid to ‌avoid having the case tried.

Arnould first accused Depardieu of rape in 2018, saying the assaults occurred in his Paris home on two separate occasions when she was in her early 20s. Depardieu, 77, ‌has denied wrongdoing in the case, and his legal team last year appealed the investigative ‌judge's decision for the case to be tried. However, the Paris appeals court upheld the decision for the case to be tried in criminal court. It ruled that Depardieu would be tried for allegedly raping Arnould on ⁠August 7 ​2018, but dismissed a ⁠second alleged rape on August 13 2018.

Earlier this month, Depardieu withdrew his appeal against a separate 2025 conviction ⁠for sexual assault, accepting his guilt and apologizing to his victims. The rape trial poses a much more ​serious threat to Depardieu, who could face 15-20 years in jail if he is convicted.

Carine ⁠Durrieu Diebolt, a lawyer for Charlotte Arnould, described the ruling as a relief for her client. "She has been waiting ⁠for ​this moment for a long time," Durrieu Diebolt said. "She is fully prepared for it."

The appeals court said Depardieu could appeal to France's highest court, the Cour de Cassation. ⁠His lawyer, David-Olivier Kaminski, said they were waiting to see if they would do so. Legal experts ⁠say an appeal ⁠to the Cour de Cassation would face major hurdles as the top court only weighs whether the law was applied correctly, and does not ‌retry the ‌case or re-examine evidence.