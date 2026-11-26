Spanish central banking veteran Pablo Hernández de Cos was set to be chosen as the next head of the European Central Bank on Thursday, a move that suggests policy continuity atop Europe's most powerful financial institution.

The widely telegraphed selection caps months of ‌closed-door negotiations over seats on the ECB's six-person board, which will also see Germany grab the powerful chief economist role and France the position overseeing market operations. Spain's De Cos, a former central bank governor and the current general manager of the Bank for International Settlements, will take over when current chief Christine Lagarde steps down early on February 7.

The way for him to replace her ‌as the next ECB chief became clear on Thursday after the Netherlands decided to back him, effectively standing down its own candidate Klaas Knot. The reshuffle comes as the ECB ‌grapples with an Iran war-driven resurgence in inflation and worries that political turmoil in France could trigger broader financial market stress affecting other euro zone countries.

De Cos' appointment hands the top job to a southern European policymaker and ally of former ECB President Mario Draghi, reinforcing expectations that the central bank would ultimately use its firepower to contain any new sovereign debt crisis. EU ambassadors were scheduled to meet at 1400 GMT to launch the so-called written ⁠procedure in ​which capitals sign off on names for three ⁠top ECB jobs that will become vacant in the next six months.

The ambassadors will name De Cos for ECB president, and Laurence Boone and Markus Brunnermeier for the remaining two board seats. They are expected to become ⁠the head of the ECB's market operations and the institution's chief economist, respectively. STEADY HAND

De Cos, 55, a trained monetary economist, has built a reputation for independent thinking anchored in economic theory, and pragmatism picked up over ​a decade served in policymaking roles. He worked in various staff positions at the ECB and the Bank of Spain early in his career before making a rare ⁠jump to the policymaking level as governor of the national central bank, serving on the ECB's rate-setting Governing Council.

De Cos is a veteran of crises including Spain's banking sector bailout, the COVID-19 pandemic, and the post-pandemic inflation surge that forced ⁠the ​ECB into its fastest interest rate-hiking cycle on record. While southern European policymakers are often considered "doves" favouring easier monetary policy, colleagues and ECB watchers say De Cos is pragmatic and a moderate who cannot be boxed into any such category.

ECB policy is decided by the 27-member Governing Council, meaning even the president has limited scope to steer interest rates single-handedly. In any ⁠case, any dovish bias would only be relevant if inflation was slightly above target, and this year's surge in price pressures would force any ECB president to keep raising interest rates.

At ⁠4%, inflation is now twice the central ⁠bank's target and policymakers speaking on and off the record appear unanimous that a rate hike in December is inevitable. The path beyond is murky, however. Markets expect just one more upward move, given the recent retreat in oil prices and an expected decline in inflation from ‌the spring, when statistical base effects ‌start knocking year-earlier figures from the data set.