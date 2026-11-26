Filmmaker Poh Si Teng went "all chips in" to reveal the harsh realities of Gaza's hospitals in her feature ​debut "American Doctor".

A former New York Times journalist and Al Jazeera documentary commissioner, Malaysian American ​Teng left her role at a major studio, used up her ‌savings ​and fundraised to direct her first feature-length documentary. The film follows three US doctors, Jewish American orthopaedic surgeon Dr. Mark Perlmutter, Zoroastrian trauma surgeon Dr. Feroze Sidhwa and Palestinian American emergency physician Dr. Thaer Ahmad, who volunteer to provide care for Palestinians in Gaza.

Shot by local filmmakers and medics on the ‌ground, it takes viewers inside the overwhelmed operating rooms and hospitals hit by Israeli strikes, depicting the extreme conditions, shortages and difficult decisions the trio and their Palestinian colleagues face. "A lot of my well-meaning friends told me, 'if you make this film, know that you're sabotaging your own commercial film career'," Teng told Reuters. "And I thought to myself, 'look, as a taxpayer, I'm paying for what is happening in Palestine, so if I'm going to ‌be sabotaging my career, then, okay, all chips in, let's go. Maybe this is the last feature, so be it'."

Teng's team agreed early on to make the film – shot between Christmas ‌2024 and Christmas 2025 – at record speed to release it before the US midterm elections. Looking for an entry point that would resonate with audiences and allow her to examine America's role in the Gaza war, Teng reasoned that "everybody's got a doctor and has been to OR and ER at some point in their lives".

"The title was always meant to be like a decoy. It was always meant to be a Trojan horse, especially in the United States, where people were so afraid ⁠to talk ​about Palestine and Gaza. I was, like, 'let's give it ⁠the most non-controversial title'," she said. "People came to watch 'American Doctor', quite a substantial chunk of the audience didn't know what it was, and then when they watched it, they were exposed to what's happening in Palestine."

FROM KHAN YOUNIS TO WASHINGTON The film shows ⁠Sidhwa and Perlmutter working in the surgery department of Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, which serves half of Gaza's 2 million people, and follows Ahmad's efforts to gain permission to re-enter Gaza.

They also engage in advocacy work, talking ​to journalists, addressing conventions and travelling to Washington, DC, to meet politicians. Trying to convince lawmakers to support medical humanitarian aid was not a role they had been eager to take on, ⁠said Ahmad, but they felt it was necessary.

"They are casting votes that directly lead to bombs being dropped on our colleagues in Palestine, so it's essential that they understand how deeply involved they are and that they need to be held accountable," he ⁠said. Israel's ​campaign in Gaza has strained the decades-long bipartisan support for the country in the US.

Israel's military has struck the Nasser Hospital complex at least seven times since the start of the Gaza war, according to hospital officials. Surgeon Rezik Abushira, who is featured in "American Doctor", was killed in an Israeli airstrike on Nasser Hospital two weeks ago. Israel's military said it targeted a senior Hamas commander and ⁠accused the militants of using the hospital complex to plan attacks, which the group denied.

Hospitals are protected sites under international law. Both attacking hospitals and their use for military purposes are typically considered ⁠breaches of the law. Israel's assault on Gaza has ⁠killed more than 74,000 Palestinians since 2023, caused a hunger crisis, internally displaced Gaza's entire population and led to assessments of genocide from scholars and United Nations inquiries.

Israel has said its actions were in self-defence after Hamas-led militants killed 1,200 people and took more than 250 hostages in an attack on ‌Israel in October 2023. The Academy announced ‌earlier this week that "American Doctor", currently showing in cinemas in Britain and Ireland, was eligible for Oscar ​consideration.