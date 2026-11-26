A robust testing programme must be in ‌place ​to ensure Russian athletes returning to international competition are clean, with trust in the country's anti-doping system still "very limited", World Anti-Doping Agency President Witold Banka told Reuters.

After Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the International Olympic Committee urged ‌sports federations to exclude Russian athletes and officials. It later suspended the Russian Olympic Committee for recognising sports bodies in Russian-occupied Ukrainian territories, but provisionally lifted the suspension in July. Several sports federations now allow Russians to compete.

Russian athletes had already faced Olympic restrictions over doping. More than 100 were excluded from the 2016 Rio Olympics following an ‌investigation into state-sponsored doping. Doping-related sanctions subsequently required eligible Russians to compete without their flag or anthem at PyeongChang in 2018, Tokyo in 2021 and Beijing in ‌2022.

Russia's anti-doping agency, RUSADA, remains non-compliant with the World Anti-Doping Code. Speaking after WADA’s Foundation Board meeting in Astana, Kazakhstan, on Thursday, Banka said complete confidence in any anti-doping system was impossible, but Russia's record warranted particular caution.

"You can never be confident when it comes to anti-doping policy," he said. "You have to have a limited trust, especially taking into account all of what happened in the past. ⁠This trust is ​very limited when it comes to the ⁠Russian Anti-Doping Agency from our side." RUSADA did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Banka said he expected the International Testing Agency (ITA), an independent body that runs anti-doping programmes worldwide, to establish ⁠a rigorous regime for Russian athletes and increase testing both at international competitions and inside Russia. "The more we're going to have tests done by independent agencies like the ITA on the ​Russian athletes, the more we can say to the athletes that they should be confident that those who are coming back are tested properly," ⁠he said.

COMPLIANCE HURDLE RUSADA cannot be declared compliant until WADA has audited its operations in Moscow, but Banka said the war had made that difficult.

"I cannot tell you when exactly we will be able to send ⁠our ​experts to do the audit," he said. "It's really hard to send the team where the drones are landing in Moscow." Banka said WADA was responsible for the safety of its experts and needed assurances that they would not be at risk, despite Russian officials saying conditions were secure.

He also warned athletes that they were ⁠responsible for understanding and complying with anti-doping rules. The International Tennis Integrity Agency charged French player Arthur Rinderknech on Wednesday with refusing to submit to an anti-doping test. ⁠Rinderknech denies any wrongdoing and says he ⁠expects to be cleared by a tribunal.

Banka did not comment directly on the case but said there was "no excuse" for athletes failing to understand their obligations. "Once you are a professional athlete, you have duties and responsibilities," he said. "You have to be ‌aware of the procedures. ‌We have very robust educational programmes for every athlete who competes at the international ​level."

(Editing by Julien Pretot and Toby Davis)