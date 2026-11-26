Gadi Eisenkot's Yashar party and a ‌left-wing ​faction agreed on a preliminary coalition deal on Thursday, after a brief dispute that had posed a challenge to his bid to unseat Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu following an inconclusive election last month.

The left-wing Democrats said this week they had suspended talks with ex-military chief Eisenkot's ‌centre-right party, citing frustration with its ongoing talks with Netanyahu's right-wing Likud party aimed at exploring a unity government. Eisenkot, tapped by Israel's president to form a new government, has so far struggled to cobble together a ruling coalition. His presumed bloc of parties, including the Democrats, is well short of a majority in parliament, and any potential defection would have vastly complicated his path to power.

After intense negotiations, the ‌two sides agreed to join forces in principle in forming a ruling coalition, the parties said in a joint statement. The Democrats party said in a statement it would receive four ‌ministerial positions – public security, labour and social affairs, communications, and culture and sport – along with parliamentary positions.

"We promised the people that we would replace Netanyahu and defend democracy. And that is what we will do," Democrats leader Yair Golan said in a post on X. "I call on all parties to come together as soon as possible to finalize agreements and sign them, form a government, and lead Israel in a new direction. This is the mission of our lives."

Earlier on ⁠Thursday, Eisenkot ​had said he had resolved the dispute with the ⁠Democrats. COMPLICATED PATH TO POWER

The coalition wrangling comes after an inconclusive October 27 election that left neither Eisenkot nor Netanyahu with a clear path to power. Eisenkot has until December 6 to try to form a government, with the possibility ⁠of a 14-day extension. Eisenkot and his presumed partners won 48 seats in the election, well short of a majority in the 120-seat parliament. Netanyahu and his traditional alliance of far-right and ultra-Orthodox parties won 53 seats, ​also short of a majority.

Earlier this week, in a potential boost for his coalition prospects, Eisenkot announced that he and Avigdor Lieberman, head of the right-wing Israel Our ⁠Home party, had agreed to sign a deal formally bringing their factions into a coalition. Lieberman has been a leading critic of Israel's ultra-Orthodox parties, one of which has shown openness to a potential alliance with Eisenkot. He has also shunned Israel's two ⁠Arab-led ​parties, whose 19 seats in parliament would hand Eisenkot a comfortable majority.

But this week, Lieberman appeared to soften his position, saying in an interview with Israel's Kan public broadcaster that a government including the United Torah Judaism ultra-Orthodox party and backed by a "clear Jewish majority" could be presented by the end of next week. Like Golan, Lieberman rejected unity talks with Netanyahu's Likud.

"There will be ⁠a government with a Jewish majority," Lieberman said. That could open a pathway to a 55-seat minority government with Eisenkot's bloc and United Torah Judaism, backed by the United Arab List, with ⁠eight seats, from the outside.

Forming such a coalition ⁠would be complicated. It would likely require Eisenkot, Lieberman and their partners to reach a compromise with United Torah Judaism on a law mandating the draft of ultra-Orthodox Jewish seminary students into the military. Eisenkot and his allies pledged during the campaign that they would end draft dodging by ultra-Orthodox ‌Israelis and ease the burden of ‌military service borne by other Israelis. Ultra-Orthodox leaders vehemently oppose the draft.