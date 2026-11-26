​Hungarian Prime ​Minister Peter Magyar ‌said amid ​EU budget talks in Brussels ‌that he believed European leaders were unlikely to reach an agreement at ‌the summit on Thursday. "Hearing the completely ‌opposing positions in the room, the chance of an agreement today is ⁠virtually ​zero, ⁠but a Christmas agreement does not seem ⁠likely either," Magyar said in ​a post on Facebook.

European Union leaders ⁠were wrestling over the bloc's nearly €1.6 ⁠trillion ($1.76 ​trillion) budget proposal for 2028 to 2034 and financing ⁠for Ukraine at a summit on ⁠Thursday, ⁠seeking to narrow differences in pursuit of a deal ‌in ‌December.