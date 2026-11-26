Hungary PM says chances of EU budget deal on Thursday "virtually zero"
Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar said amid EU budget talks in Brussels that he believed European leaders were unlikely to reach an agreement at the summit on Thursday. "Hearing the completely opposing positions in the room, the chance of an agreement today is virtually zero, but a Christmas agreement does not seem likely either," Magyar said in a post on Facebook.
European Union leaders were wrestling over the bloc's nearly €1.6 trillion ($1.76 trillion) budget proposal for 2028 to 2034 and financing for Ukraine at a summit on Thursday, seeking to narrow differences in pursuit of a deal in December.