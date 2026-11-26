The Netherlands will ask Washington not to enforce proposed restrictions on exports to China that would harm Dutch ‌tech giant ASML and other European companies if the MATCH Act becomes law, its trade minister said on Thursday. "We will not simply be told what to do. If the act is adopted, our message to the US administration will be to not enforce it," Sjoerd Sjoerdsma said during ‌a debate in parliament.

The US Congress is negotiating whether to adopt the bipartisan Multilateral Alignment of Technology Controls on Hardware, or MATCH Act, ‌next month as part of its annual defence spending bill. The legislation would force allies including the Netherlands and Japan to adopt tougher export controls or face unilateral US restrictions on their equipment, including ASML's immersion deep ultraviolet (DUV) lithography tools.

The Netherlands has previously aligned with US-led export controls aimed at slowing China's ability to make its own chips, measures ⁠that impacted ​ASML's export business, but it ⁠has opposed the MATCH Act on sovereignty grounds. Sjoerdsma said the legislative proposal would hurt not only ASML, Europe's most valuable listed company, but also the tech sectors of other ⁠European nations, and he was working with the European Commission, Germany and France to prevent its passage.

The Netherlands and the EU would explore bilateral and European ​measures to limit the consequences, including whether measures to counter it were needed, he added. Sjoerdsma's remarks followed a visit to ⁠Beijing by Dutch Foreign Minister Tom Berendsen on Wednesday, during which China and the Netherlands said they were committed to bilateral talks on export controls. China has previously condemned the ⁠MATCH ​Act and warned of countermeasures.

ASML makes chipmaking tools and expects China to account for about 20% of this year's sales. It declined to comment on Thursday, though CEO Christophe Fouquet warned last week that the proposed US curbs would likely accelerate China's development of rival technology. Sanne ⁠van der Lugt, director of the China programme at the Global Trade Policy Observatory, said on Thursday that, if the MATCH Act is ⁠enacted, the EU should consider ⁠using its Blocking Statute, which bars European companies from complying with certain foreign rules.

However, she said Europe would need to expect retaliation from Washington. "Completely disregarding the MATCH Act is only realistic if Europe is prepared to ‌engage in a large-scale ‌trade conflict with the US," Van der Lugt said.