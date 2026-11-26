​US President Donald Trump ​on Thursday posted that ‌he would ​like to see Russian leader Vladimir Putin "pull back all Military aggression against territories throughout ‌Europe" in the hope this could lead to a quick settlement of the war in Ukraine.

"During my conversations in China with President Vladimir Putin, ‌of Russia, I spent a lot of time talking ‌about the fact that I would like to see President Putin pull back all Military aggression against territories throughout Europe, in the hopes that a Deal can ⁠be ​made between Russia ⁠and Ukraine, and made quickly," Trump wrote in a Truth Social post. "I really ⁠believe this is a strong possibility — Thousands of people are being killed ​each and every month, A COMPLETE BLOODBATH," Trump said.

Trump has frequently ⁠urged a negotiated end to the war in Ukraine, but on Thursday he ⁠used ​broader language about "territories throughout Europe" without specifying what that meant. Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine started in 2022, other countries occasionally ⁠have accused Russia of provocative behavior.

Poland, a NATO member, this week accused ⁠Russia of deliberately ⁠violating Polish airspace. Estonia recently linked an arson attack to Russia's military intelligence service.