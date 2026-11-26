Stock markets ‌rallied ​on Thursday as the latest salvo of US tariffs looked less damaging than first feared, while investors digested news that the next head of the European Central Bank was likely to be Spanish central banking veteran Pablo Hernandez de Cos. The US Thanksgiving holiday appeared to offer a welcome break from AI jitters, with shares in ‌Europe rebounding nearly 2% after solid gains across Asia.

Shares in London-listed Imperial Brands jumped as much as 17.6% after US tobacco group Altria said it was considering a possible all-cash offer for the company and Bloomberg News earlier reported Japan Tobacco was also weighing a bid. Spain's De Cos is set to be nominated to replace Christine Lagarde atop the ECB in a move that suggests policy continuity at Europe's most powerful financial institution. The widely telegraphed move prompted scant market ‌reaction.

The euro was last flat at $1.0972, while German 10-year government bond yields, which serve as a benchmark for the wider euro zone, were up 5 basis points on the day at 3.268%, little changed from ‌levels traded earlier. "He is not an 'unknown quantity' to the markets, which, in my view, have no reason to expect any major changes at the ECB. On the hawk-dove spectrum, he is generally considered to be near the centre, much like Lagarde," Bruno Cavalier, chief economist at Oddo BHF, said.

Analysts said the White House proposals for new tariffs on 14 major trading partners including China, Japan and the European Union on Wednesday sprang no nasty surprises and, crucially, will not stack on top of those imposed in July. The new rates are also unlikely ⁠to be ​imposed until February or March. Wall Street is closed on Thursday ⁠for Thanksgiving, but futures are trading. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures rallied around 0.7% apiece, having come back from sharp early losses during the previous session.

China said on Thursday it reserves the right to take necessary measures in response to the latest US tariffs, while Singapore ⁠urged Washington to rethink. FEAR OVER AI TRADE 'PALPABLE'

"I think the market, barring very extreme numbers, will discount some of this (tariff) news," Tristan Hanson, multi-asset fund manager at M&G, said. He added that the rally had taken its cue from US markets steadying ​overnight, although concerns about the AI trade and vast spending on infrastructure to build out the technology remained. "In recent days, the fear level has been quite palpable," he said.

Tech giant Nvidia remained a source ⁠of unease after S&P put its credit rating on watch for a possible downgrade, citing weaknesses in the chipmaker's management and board. Elsewhere in tech, Elon Musk said overnight that every child in the US will receive two shares in SpaceX, the space and AI company he runs, pledging ⁠a ​gift worth some $18 billion.

US FED DECISION IN FOCUS Bond investors are wondering if the broad losses in global stocks this month coupled with doubts about the durability of AI-driven business investment might temper the hawkishness of central banks.

While futures imply a 98% chance the Fed will raise rates by 25 basis points in December, speculation of a half-point increase has faded. In currency markets, the dollar index was little changed at 103.76, while the dollar ⁠was broadly flat on the yen at 159.23, with the risk of intervention keeping 160.00 resistance intact.

The Bank of Japan must respond swiftly to signs of an inflation overshoot, including by accelerating the pace of interest rate ⁠hikes, hawkish board member Naoki Tamura said on Thursday, keeping ⁠alive prospects of a rate increase as soon as December. In commodity markets, oil prices gained after Yemen's Houthis said they hit Saudi Arabia's largest oil refinery and Iran said mines struck ships in the Strait of Hormuz.

Brent futures rose 1.5% to $96 a barrel, while US crude futures added 1.2% to $84.72 a barrel. Gold dipped 0.2% to $3,574 ‌an ounce, having fallen about 8% so ‌far this month to hit one-year lows.