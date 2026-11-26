Reuters Sports News Summary
Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.
NFL-Steelers release Rodgers after quarterback blasts head coach McCarthy
The Pittsburgh Steelers released four-times NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers on Wednesday after he claimed head coach Mike McCarthy is “unhealthy” and fell asleep during team meetings. Rodgers revealed he would not return to Pittsburgh during an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” earlier on Wednesday, a day after he was benched for Friday's game against the Denver Broncos.
Tennis-Sinner to miss Australian Open after undergoing surgery on knee injury
Two-time Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner will miss the Melbourne Park Grand Slam in January, organisers said on Thursday, after the world number two underwent surgery on a persistent knee injury. Sinner said on Tuesday that he had had a minor operation, with Italian sports daily Corriere dello Sport reporting he was facing up to four months out, extending his long absence from the tour.
Motor racing-Haas F1 team finally confirms Bearman for 2027 season
Ollie Bearman will continue to race for Haas next season, the US-owned Formula One team said on Thursday in a long-awaited announcement that finally completed the 2027 starting grid. The 21-year-old Briton had wanted to stay for a third successive season, and the Ferrari-powered team were keen to keep him and known to have an option, but reaching a deal took longer than expected — leading to speculation about other factors.
Soccer-FIFA victim of cyber attack, files related to World Cup stake selloff unaffected
FIFA said on Thursday it had been the victim of a criminal cyberattack that gave unauthorised access to personal and business information. A person with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters that no files from the abandoned FIFA Forward Enterprise project were accessed.
Report: MLS introducing new playoff format for 2027-28 season
Major League Soccer will introduce a revamped MLS Cup playoff format for the 2027-28 season, The Athletic reported Wednesday. The reported new format reduces the playoff field from 18 clubs to 16 clubs and will begin with home-and-home series in the first two rounds before a single-elimination semifinal and MLS Cup final. The current wild-card matches before the first round will be eliminated.
Doping-Trust in Russian anti-doping system remains 'very limited', WADA chief says
A robust testing programme must be in place to ensure Russian athletes returning to international competition are clean, with trust in the country's anti-doping system still "very limited", World Anti-Doping Agency President Witold Banka told Reuters. After Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the International Olympic Committee urged sports federations to exclude Russian athletes and officials.
NBA-NBA plans €10 billion push for Europe basketball arenas
The National Basketball Association said on Wednesday it plans to help mobilise at least €10 billion ($10.97 billion) for new and renovated basketball arenas and surrounding entertainment districts across Europe as it prepares to launch a new league with world governing body FIBA in 2027. The initiative would bring together major global investors including Apollo Sports Capital, Ares Management, KKR-owned Arctos, Blackstone, HPS Investment Partners, J.P. Morgan, Sixth Street and Stonepeak.
MLB sues players' union, seeks ruling that lockout is legal
Major League Baseball sued its players' union on Wednesday, seeking a court declaration that a planned lockout next week is legal and hoping to forestall any effort by players to challenge it under federal antitrust law. The lawsuit escalated an often heated battle among MLB, its 30 teams and players over a new collective bargaining agreement, where the central issue is whether to implement baseball's first salary cap.
Sky C Elizabeth Williams elected new WNBPA president
Chicago Sky center Elizabeth Williams is the new president of the Women's National Basketball Players Association. The league's player representatives elected the 12-year veteran as the WNBA union's fifth president on Tuesday.