Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NFL-Steelers release Rodgers after quarterback blasts head coach McCarthy

The Pittsburgh Steelers released ​four-times NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers on Wednesday after he claimed head coach Mike McCarthy is “unhealthy” ​and fell asleep during team meetings. Rodgers revealed he would not ‌return ​to Pittsburgh during an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” earlier on Wednesday, a day after he was benched for Friday's game against the Denver Broncos.

Tennis-Sinner to miss Australian Open after undergoing surgery on knee injury

Two-time Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner will miss the Melbourne Park Grand ‌Slam in January, organisers said on Thursday, after the world number two underwent surgery on a persistent knee injury. Sinner said on Tuesday that he had had a minor operation, with Italian sports daily Corriere dello Sport reporting he was facing up to four months out, extending his long absence from the tour.

Motor racing-Haas F1 team finally confirms Bearman for 2027 season

Ollie Bearman will continue to ‌race for Haas next season, the US-owned Formula One team said on Thursday in a long-awaited announcement that finally completed the 2027 starting grid. The 21-year-old Briton had wanted to stay ‌for a third successive season, and the Ferrari-powered team were keen to keep him and known to have an option, but reaching a deal took longer than expected — leading to speculation about other factors.

Soccer-FIFA victim of cyber attack, files related to World Cup stake selloff unaffected

FIFA said on Thursday it had been the victim of a criminal cyberattack that gave unauthorised access to personal and business information. A person with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters that ⁠no files ​from the abandoned FIFA Forward Enterprise project were accessed.

Report: ⁠MLS introducing new playoff format for 2027-28 season

Major League Soccer will introduce a revamped MLS Cup playoff format for the 2027-28 season, The Athletic reported Wednesday. The reported new format reduces the playoff field from 18 clubs to 16 ⁠clubs and will begin with home-and-home series in the first two rounds before a single-elimination semifinal and MLS Cup final. The current wild-card matches before the first round will be eliminated.

Doping-Trust in Russian anti-doping system remains 'very limited', ​WADA chief says

A robust testing programme must be in place to ensure Russian athletes returning to international competition are clean, with trust in the country's anti-doping system still "very ⁠limited", World Anti-Doping Agency President Witold Banka told Reuters. After Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the International Olympic Committee urged sports federations to exclude Russian athletes and officials.

NBA-NBA plans €10 billion push for Europe basketball arenas

The National ⁠Basketball ​Association said on Wednesday it plans to help mobilise at least €10 billion ($10.97 billion) for new and renovated basketball arenas and surrounding entertainment districts across Europe as it prepares to launch a new league with world governing body FIBA in 2027. The initiative would bring together major global investors including Apollo Sports Capital, Ares Management, KKR-owned Arctos, Blackstone, HPS Investment Partners, J.P. Morgan, Sixth Street and ⁠Stonepeak.

MLB sues players' union, seeks ruling that lockout is legal

Major League Baseball sued its players' union on Wednesday, seeking a court declaration that a planned lockout next week is legal ⁠and hoping to forestall any effort by players ⁠to challenge it under federal antitrust law. The lawsuit escalated an often heated battle among MLB, its 30 teams and players over a new collective bargaining agreement, where the central issue is whether to implement baseball's first salary cap.

Sky C Elizabeth Williams elected new WNBPA president

Chicago Sky ‌center Elizabeth Williams is the ‌new president of the Women's National Basketball Players Association. The league's player representatives elected the 12-year veteran ​as the WNBA union's fifth president on Tuesday.