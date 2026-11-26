Turkey expects ​to complete work to meet MSCI ‌requirements ​by December 2026, ahead of a June deadline set by the index provider, Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek said ‌on Thursday, as Ankara seeks to bring its capital markets in line with international standards after its funds crisis.

"We are doing, and will continue to do, ‌whatever is necessary regarding the MSCI compliance process. Accelerating the MSCI compliance process ‌is among our priorities," Simsek told a press conference on the funds issue. "I believe this work will be completed by December 2026," he said, adding that he was planning to ⁠meet ​with MSCI officials ⁠in London next week.

He also said that work was continuing on a project to transform the ⁠capital markets board and an early warning system for market manipulation would be set ​up after the funds crisis. Since September, Turkish investment funds that had concentrated ⁠their holdings in thinly traded stocks have been unable to meet investor withdrawals, prompting regulators to ⁠liquidate ​131 funds and launch a criminal probe that has involved several senior officials and members of government.

Speaking at the same conference, Turkish ⁠Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz said a total of 199.25 billion lira ($3.9 billion) had so far ⁠been paid ⁠to investors in funds under liquidation, adding that the government would continue to take steps to protect investors.