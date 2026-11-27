The clean hitting and calm at the ​crease may have looked familiar to ​some of those watching "Stan Stan" ‌smash ​a 21-ball half-century for a Christchurch amateur side this week, but few would have guessed the mystery batter ‌was India's Rishabh Pant. Playing under a false name, the India wicketkeeper, who scored a century in the drawn first test against New Zealand in Wellington, was drafted in as ‌a last-minute replacement for Open House Swingers in an eight-a-side Twenty20 match on ‌Wednesday.

Pant, the world's sixth-ranked test batsman, made 72 off 26 balls, including eight sixes, before being run out. Organisers of the Last Man Stands tournament revealed Stan Stan's true identity on Thursday.

Open House player ⁠Mohammad ​Safi told the New ⁠Zealand Herald he had seen Pant on an electric bike in Christchurch, the venue for the ⁠second test, and asked if he would play as they were a player short for ​the match against The Chosen Ones. New Zealand captain Tom Latham was surprised to ⁠learn about Pant's incognito innings.

"Did he play? How'd he go? That's brilliant," Latham told a press conference ⁠before ​the second test in Christchurch. "He is obviously a real character of the game is Rishabh."

Pant's appearance could not save the day for Open House Swingers, ⁠though. The Chosen Ones chased down a target of 217 on the last ball. The ⁠29-year-old made a ⁠strong start to the second test on Friday, however, taking two catches behind the stumps in the second session to dismiss ‌Latham and ‌Rachin Ravindra.