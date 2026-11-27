China is staging ​a weeks-long amphibious landing drill in the province facing Taiwan, testing a new method ‌to ​land troops ashore by linking civilian vessels into a makeshift floating bridge, satellite images and a research report showed.

China views democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory, despite Taipei's rejection of Beijing's sovereignty claims, and has never renounced the use of force to bring it under Chinese control. The exercise, in Dacheng Bay in China's southeastern province of Fujian, was first ‌spotted on November 1, according to satellite images and a report by geospatial data company ingeniSPACE reviewed by Reuters.

"The People's Liberation Army appeared to be rehearsing low-signature methods to provide logistical support to forces that could be involved in a first island chain invasion scenario," said Jason Wang, the company's chief operating officer. "Using civilian ships to enable bridging of heavy equipment and materiel from deeper waters creates additional locations they can use along the Taiwan coastline."

A senior security official briefed on the drill in ‌Dacheng Bay, just 280 km (175 miles) from Taiwan's main island, confirmed it was still in progress on Friday, but made no direct link to local elections set for the next day. VESSELS MANOEUVER AROUND BAY

Analysis of the images from ‌November 1 to 16 showed the vessels manoeuvred around the bay, forming and dismantling a floating bridge about 800 m (2,600 ft) long, in activity also seen in images from commercial providers Vantor and Planet Labs. Eight civilian vessels participated, made up of four barges, two semi-submersible and two powered, along with four landing craft, as well as smaller support vessels and Chinese navy ships nearby, ingeniSPACE's analysis and tracking data showed.

No purpose-built bridging equipment was observed, suggesting China's military may be honing its use of existing civilian maritime resources to improvise landing infrastructure in a combat scenario, ingeniSPACE said. The senior security ⁠official confirmed the ​report details.

The drill was designed to "practise the swift seizure of small ⁠islands" and was "very targeted" at contingencies along the first island chain, the arc of islands stretching from Japan through Taiwan and the Philippines, the official said. It appeared to be part of this year's "All-Military Strategic Exercise" by the Chinese military, and was routine but held later than in previous ⁠years, added the official, who sought anonymity, as the matter is a sensitive one.

China's defence ministry did not respond to a request for comment. Its training was "entirely legitimate and reasonable", it said on Thursday, when asked about recent PLA drills in the region.

Taiwan's defence ministry said it ​was aware of Chinese military activity in Dacheng Bay, including the use of civilian vessels in exercises, and was weighing the implications for security in the Taiwan Strait and peace in the region. CHINA SEEN CONTINUOUSLY REFINING ⁠DRILLS

China appears to be constantly refining coastal drills, said military attaches based in Asia, reflecting the immense task of attempting an amphibious landing across waters as wide as the Taiwan Strait. Rival militaries, including that of Taiwan, are known to scrutinise such efforts, they said.

The drills are being held near Dongshan ⁠Island, ​visited by Chinese President Xi Jinping in 2024 and the site of a famous Cold War-era victory for the PLA. Here, in 1953, China's military fought off an attempted invasion by Republic of China forces, which had fled to Taiwan in 1949 at the end of a civil war with Mao Zedong's communists.

While China ties have not been the focus of campaigning for Taiwan's weekend local elections, Beijing has repeatedly denounced the ruling party's candidate for Taipei mayor, whom it calls ⁠a "separatist". JAMMING ACTIVITY SEEN AT DRILL LOCATION

Jamming activity was observed in the area where the drill was held, ingeniSPACE's Wang added, citing a blurry synthetic aperture radar image obtained by the company. Taiwan has previously disclosed Chinese amphibious landing drills in ⁠Dacheng Bay in 2023 and 2024 involving roll-on/roll-off freighters. Both ⁠took place in September.

Reuters documented similar drills off the southern coast of Guangdong in August last year, showing China was rehearsing the use of civilian shipping to supplement any Taiwan operation. The drill showed China's military was increasingly focused on island-group operations, added the senior security official, but cautioned against overstating its battlefield value.

"There is still some distance between innovation ‌and fantasy," the official said, adding that ‌barges would be "live targets" in wartime.