Iran has vowed to break the US naval blockade through the capabilities of its armed forces, with Iranian MP Esmaeil Kowsari claiming that Tehran exercises "full control" over the strategically important Strait of Hormuz and warning against any foreign military intervention targeting the country. Speaking on Iran's state broadcaster IRIB, a member of the National Security and Foreign Policy Commission of the Iranian Parliament, Kowsari, said the country's military had been preparing to secure control over the strategic waterway since 1987.

He maintained that Iran would not allow its adversaries to gain access or establish influence over the Strait of Hormuz, adding that the country's missile and drone capabilities had altered the military calculations of the United States in the region. “The US naval blockade will be broken by the strategies and capabilities of Iran's armed forces, and the timing and method of responding to enemy actions are at the discretion of the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran,” Kowsari said.

Attributing the withdrawal of American warships from the region to Iran's military capabilities, he said the country's strategic strength extended beyond its energy resources and included its ability to influence developments in the Strait of Hormuz. Kowsari also cautioned neighbouring countries against allowing their territory or military infrastructure to be used for operations targeting Iran, warning that such cooperation would carry consequences.

"Any country that provides its capabilities and territory to the United States for action against Iran will be responsible for the consequences, and the use of European airspace to attack Iran will not go unanswered by the Islamic Republic," he said. He further warned that disruptions to commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz could impose high economic costs on countries across the region.

Clarifying Tehran's military position, Kowsari said Iran did not seek to initiate a war or prolong the ongoing conflict but remained prepared to respond decisively to any aggression. He added that removing foreign military forces from the region and holding those responsible for attacks accountable remained among Iran's objectives. The remarks come amid continuing tensions between Washington and Tehran, with US President Donald Trump claiming that victory in the conflict with Iran was within reach while indicating that his administration was offering Tehran an opportunity to negotiate an agreement.

Speaking during a Thanksgiving call with US military personnel from his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida, Trump said the timing of an American victory would depend on his decision. "We have victory at hand [in Iran]. It will happen whenever I want it to happen. We are trying to be nice. We are giving them every chance to make a deal and save a lot of lives, but I am not sure if they are going to take advantage of that," Trump said.

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said Tehran's immediate priority was strengthening the country's resilience against external pressure while ensuring the uninterrupted movement of trade and essential supplies. Araghchi said diplomatic efforts were continuing, with Qatar and Pakistan maintaining mediation channels and conveying proposals between the concerned parties. He added that negotiations remained part of Iran's approach but that countering external pressure was currently a key priority.

The Iranian Foreign Minister also accused Israel of attempting to create an atmosphere conducive to renewed military confrontation and draw Washington into another conflict with Tehran. Reiterating Iran's position, Araghchi said the country remained prepared to defend itself while keeping diplomatic channels open, provided its demands were respected. (ANI)