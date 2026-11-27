​An unidentified drone ​briefly violated Latvian airspace ‌in the ​early hours of Friday, the country's armed forces said in a statement, ‌in another recent violation of the airspace of a European Union and a NATO member.

NATO fighter jets and an ‌interceptor drone were deployed in response and an airspace ‌violation alert for the eastern Ludza municipality was issued before being lifted shortly after, the military said. A subsequent lower-threat alert for ⁠the ​Balvi municipality, north ⁠of Ludza, was also reversed, it added. The alerts were issued as ⁠Russia's Leningrad region was repelling a drone attack in which ​the region's Governor Alexander Drozdenko said over 40 of ⁠the pilotless aircraft were downed.

The brief incursion into Latvian airspace comes amid ⁠growing concerns ​about the war in Ukraine spreading beyond its borders, as Kyiv and Moscow regularly exchange strikes. Poland ⁠accused Moscow on Tuesday of deliberately violating its airspace after saying ⁠a ⁠Russian surveillance drone briefly crossed the border.