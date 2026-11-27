India ​and the United ‌States are close ​to wrapping up a long-anticipated trade deal, Trade Minister Piyush Goyal said ‌on Friday, signalling progress in talks as both sides seek to avert higher US tariffs on Indian imports.

The comments came ‌after US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said on Wednesday ‌Washington would cap tariffs on Indian imports at 17% if an agreement was reached, averting a rise to 25%. "The US trade deal ⁠is ​close to ⁠culmination," Goyal told an industry conference in an online speech. "The process ⁠and pathway, which was always something which held back finalising the deal, ​is now taking some shape."

India's trade ministry has ⁠said it was examining the USTR notice, adding that New Delhi ⁠had ​told Washington during the trade investigation that India did not have structural excess capacity in any industry. India ⁠had engaged "constructively" in the capacity investigation, the ministry had said earlier, ⁠calling ⁠for trade-related concerns to be tackled in the trade pact talks.