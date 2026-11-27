President Tayyip Erdogan ​has formally approved the ​Mecca Joint Defence ‌Agreement with Pakistan ​and Saudi Arabia, the Official Gazette said on Friday, completing Turkey's ratification ‌after parliament ratified it earlier this month. The three countries signed a joint defence agreement in Mecca in August amid escalating ‌concerns about the increasingly aggressive US-Israeli war against Iran ‌and they are scheduled to hold a meeting in Islamabad on Friday and Saturday.

Turkey's parliament ratified the agreement on November 5, clearing ⁠the ​way for ⁠Ankara to send military support to Riyadh amid attacks by Yemen's Iran-backed ⁠Houthi militants against the kingdom. Under the agreement, an attack ​on one party constitutes an attack on all. A ruling ⁠party lawmaker told Reuters last month that Turkey would also submit to ⁠parliament ​a mandate allowing for military personnel to be deployed to Saudi Arabia under the pact.

Turkey has ⁠NATO's second-largest military. Saudi Arabia is home to Islam's holiest sites ⁠and ⁠is also one of the world's top oil exporters, while Pakistan is the only nuclear-armed ‌Muslim country.