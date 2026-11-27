Asian shares ​steadied on Friday as they neared the end of a bruising ‌month ​with a holiday lull giving some respite from AI jitters, while the dollar rode a wave of safe-haven demand and rate hike bets towards a third month of gains. Wall Street shut on Thursday for the Thanksgiving holiday, but Nasdaq futures rallied 2.4% and S&P 500 futures were 1.7% higher. European bourses are ‌set to extend the rally, with benchmark stock futures up 0.7%.

Japan's Nikkei jumped 2.1%, bringing to 4% its gains for the week, as it clawed back some of its 7.2% loss over the month. Friday data showed core inflation in Tokyo hit a 16-month high in November, bolstering the case for an interest rate hike from the Bank of Japan as soon as next month.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan jumped 1.7% ‌to end the week 1.6% higher, but was still down 7.2% for the month. Shares in South Korea surged 4% and China's blue chips gained 3.8% a day after hitting their lowest since June 2025, ‌as the cabinet rolled out more support for capital markets.

"It is quite possible that the rebound could go further," said Shane Oliver, chief economist at AMP. He cited factors such as the return of Jensen Huang to chipmaker Nvidia, the resilient US economy, strong corporate profit growth and December being a seasonally stronger period for shares.

"However, the risk of a deeper correction at some point in the next six months remains high." However, Nvidia stayed a source of unease after S&P put its credit rating on watch for ⁠a possible ​downgrade.

The company told manufacturing partners to stop shipping servers containing ⁠its chips to Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand, the Financial Times said. Elsewhere in tech, Elon Musk promised every US child two shares in his space and AI company SpaceX, for a total gift worth about $18 billion.

Oil prices were headed for the first ⁠weekly rise in four on renewed concerns about supply disruptions. Brent crude futures rose 0.3% on Friday to $96.85 a barrel, and were up 4.6% for the week. For the month, they were down nearly 18%. DOLLAR REIGNS

The US dollar was ​headed for its third monthly gain on Friday, up 1.7% against major peers at 103.8, supported by expectations that the Federal Reserve is almost certain to lift interest rates in December, as ⁠well as safe-haven flows from an equities selloff. Futures imply a 99% chance the Fed will raise rates by 25 basis points in December, but speculation of a half-point increase has faded.

The euro was up 0.1% at $1.0980 after news that Spanish central banking veteran Pablo Hernández ⁠de ​Cos would become the next president of the European Central Bank, a well-telegraphed move that suggested policy continuity. The kiwi edged up 0.4% to $0.5482 after New Zealand's ruling centre-right coalition fell short of a parliamentary majority, som that it will have to resort to talks with the centrist Opportunity Party to retain power.

Bond investors are wondering if this month's broad losses in global stocks, coupled with doubts about the durability ⁠of AI-driven business investment, might make central banks less hawkish. "The Fed could, of course, still blink," said David Rees, chief economist at Schroders. "But a Fed put would not necessarily be unambiguously positive for markets."

"If growth ⁠and inflation data remain firm, in a game ⁠of cat and mouse markets could soon begin pricing a more hawkish Fed back in, potentially setting off the same chain of events all over again." The stocks rally drove down Treasuries, with two-year yields rising 5 basis points to 4.6891% as the cash market reopened after the US holiday. They were up 8 ‌bps this week.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields ‌rose 7 bps to 4.9156%, but were flat at 2 bps for the week.