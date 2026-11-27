A steady unbeaten half-century partnership between Tom Blundell and Glenn Phillips helped New Zealand recover from a middle-order collapse and reach 246/5 at stumps on Day 1 of the second Test against India in Christchurch on Friday. Blundell (53\*) and Phillips (36\*) stitched together an unbeaten 62-run partnership after New Zealand were reduced to 184/5, ensuring that the hosts finished the day on a relatively strong note without losing another wicket.

New Zealand began the final session at 131/4, with Daryl Mitchell (6\*) and Blundell (8\*) at the crease. Mitchell and Blundell saw off some overs from Jasprit Bumrah and Gurnoor Brar, collecting a few rare odd fours, bringing up NZ's 150-run mark in 59.4 overs. In the next over, Blundell got a couple of fours against Washington Sundar, bringing up their 50-run stand in 105 balls.

Mitchell also got a couple of fours against Akash Deep, before he handed a catch to Dhruv Jurel in slips off a Washington delivery. He was gone for a 74-ball 31, with four boundaries. NZ was 184/5 in 64.4 overs. NZ reached the 200-run mark in 69.5 overs.

The duo stitched a 50-run stand in just 85 balls, with Blundell reaching his fifty in 114 balls, with five fours, helping Kiwis play out the remaining session without any loss of wickets. Earlier, a two-wicket spell from Akash Deep helped India make a comeback as they got three crucial New Zealand wickets in the second session of day one of the second Test at Christchurch on Friday.

At tea, NZ was 131/4, with Mitchell (6*) and Blundell (8*) unbeaten. Kiwis started the second session at 77/1, with skipper Tom Latham (42*) unbeaten.

Latham started off positively, getting two boundaries in two overs, reaching his 32nd Test fifty in 88 balls, with five fours. Latham and Henry Nicholls continued to drive the innings forward, with Latham punching an Akash Deep delivery to help NZ get to the 100-run mark in 36 overs.

Akash Deep produced the crucial wicket of Latham, getting him to nick one to Rishabh Pant behind the stumps for 59 off 128 balls, with six fours. NZ was 110/2 in 41.3 overs. Anshul Kamboj got Henry Nicholls as well, with the batter top-edging his delivery and his attempt to pull going to Akash Deep standing at long-leg. The Wellington hero was gone for 16 in 46 balls, reducing Kiwis to 110/3.

In the next over, India produced the wicket of Rachin Ravindra for a nine-ball duck, with Akash Deep making Rachin poke into the delivery, which landed into Rishabh's gloves behind the stumps. NZ was 110/4. Mitchell and Blundell managed to survive some shouts from Jasprit Bumrah and Kamboj, playing out the session safely.

Earlier, debutant Gurnoor Brar, however, provided the visitors with a timely breakthrough on the final delivery before the interval. After winning the toss and electing to bowl, India were expected to exploit the conditions, with the fresh surface offering considerable assistance to the seamers. However, despite some early movement and swing, the Indian pacers failed to exert sustained pressure on the New Zealand opening pair during the first session.

New Zealand skipper Tom Latham led the hosts' charge, remaining unbeaten on 42 at the lunch break. He was given solid support by Devon Conway, who scored 31 off 79 deliveries before Brar dismissed him with the final ball of the session. India handed Brar his maiden Test cap, making him the 321st player to represent the country in the longest format. The young pacer replaced Prasidh Krishna, while Mohammed Siraj and Ravindra Jadeja were once again left out of the playing XI.

Latham and Conway negotiated the initial challenge from the Indian pace attack, with the New Zealand skipper looking particularly assured after surviving an early LBW scare in the opening over. Latham successfully reviewed the on-field decision and went on to make the most of his reprieve. Conway also looked comfortable at the crease before Brar finally provided India with their first breakthrough. Bowling from around the wicket, the debutant delivered a scrambled-seam ball at 135kph that beat Conway's inside edge and struck him on the back leg in line with the stumps.

The New Zealand opener reviewed the decision, but ball-tracking confirmed that the delivery was hitting the top of leg stump, resulting in his dismissal for 31 off 79 balls, including four boundaries. The breakthrough marked a significant moment for Brar, who opened his Test wicket tally on debut and gave India some relief after a challenging opening session. Latham, meanwhile, remained unbeaten as New Zealand went into lunch at 77/1 after 26 overs, scoring at 2.96 runs per over. (ANI)