Sanofi CEO Belen Garijo began working on ‌what ​became a $41 billion takeover of US biotech Insmed as soon as she started her job in May, she told Reuters, explaining how she struck Sanofi's biggest deal in 20 years.

The deal has boosted the French pharmaceuticals company's share price to its highest in more than ‌a year and investors have said it could buy time to strengthen the drug pipeline and lessen reliance on top-selling eczema drug Dupixent. In her first comments on how the deal came about, Garijo told Reuters she had thought of the deal "immediately after I arrived, with a new team".

"We did a lot of work internally on our side before engaging with them," she added, speaking on ‌the sidelines of the Economy Summit conference in Paris. Garijo, who was brought in from Germany's Merck KGaA to turn around Sanofi's fortunes and fix its pipeline, said the team did ‌deep diligence and analysis on Insmed's data and business case before discussing it with the board.

"We needed the strong support from the very beginning from our board and that was the case because it was a perfect fit," she said. "We had very constructive debates with the board until we could move." INVESTORS WERE INITIALLY CAUTIOUS ABOUT GARIJO

When Sanofi's board picked Garijo as CEO in February, investors had greeted the choice with caution. During her previous tenure at ⁠Merck KGaA, ​she delivered mixed results on R&D and the share ⁠price fell. However, investors said that in less than seven months at Sanofi, Garijo has convinced those who doubted her.

The Insmed deal dwarfs the $3.9 billion SpringWorks purchase that was among her biggest deals at Germany's Merck. "I think ⁠she has probably surprised some investors," said Claus Henrik Johansen, CEO of Global Health Invest, a Danish healthcare investment fund which holds Sanofi shares.

"Every time a CEO steps into the office, we need to ​see actions to prioritise and set a direction for the company. I think Belen has done that." Beyond the deal, which is expected to close next year, Garijo has hired ⁠a new R&D chief Paulo Fontoura, stopped development of certain drugs at Sanofi and smoothed relations with long-term partner Regeneron with an expanded deal worth $8 billion.

That has helped to dispel any "negative view", Jefferies analyst Michael Leuchten told Reuters, adding she ⁠had ​sealed a transformative deal in a short time, something that the previous CEO had not achieved in more than six years in the job. "You've got a management team here that she's leading that is doing things now and gets board sign-off when the prior management team was not able to do that," Leuchten said.

Sanofi's stock has gained 13% in the ⁠last week and is up 26% since she took over in May. The Insmed deal comes with some risks, including how quickly its lead drug Brinsupri is taken up, questions over ⁠pricing and launches of the drug outside the ⁠US next year, as well as competition from Boehringer Ingelheim's rival experimental drug.

Garijo said the deal addressed Sanofi's challenges, but she would not lower her guard. "This has significantly improved our outlook and of course it has accelerated our pipeline, but we need to continue, the work is ‌not over," she said. "The ‌markets like it... but you can never let (your) guard down."