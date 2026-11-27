Tom Latham and Tom Blundell scored vital half-centuries to thwart India's bowlers ​as New Zealand went to stumps at 246 for five on ​a pulsating opening day of the second test ‌in ​Christchurch on Friday.

India skipper Shubman Gill continued the South Asian side's charmed run with the coin this tour, winning the toss and sending New Zealand in to bat on a grassy wicket at Hagley Oval. While Black ‌Caps captain Latham shrugged off a dire run of form with the bat to produce a vital 59 at his home ground, India's quicks threatened to rattle through the hosts after a devastating spell of 3-0 before tea.

Daryl Mitchell steadied New Zealand, though, with an important 31 before wicketkeeper Blundell (53 not ‌out) and number seven Glenn Phillips (36 not out) dug in, surviving a few overs against the second new ball to leave the match ‌delicately poised. Blundell savoured a half-century in his 50th test in "pretty difficult" conditions.

"I found I had to concentrate a lot out there. The wicket's still offering quite a bit but it was good fun," he said. India fans raged as selectors left Mohammed Siraj out of the starting 11 again despite the paceman being the team's leading wicket-taker through the World Test ⁠Championship cycle.

Instead, ​it was Gurnoor Brar making his debut ⁠in place of Prasidh Krishna. The 26-year-old quick celebrated his first test wicket by trapping Devon Conway lbw for 31 with the last ball before lunch, ending a 77-run opening ⁠partnership with Latham.

Akash Deep struck twice either side of an Anshul Kamboj wicket as India fought back in the second session to leave New Zealand 131 for four ​at tea. Latham, who was dropped on 29 in the slips, was first to go in the three-wicket burst, caught behind off Deep.

Number ⁠three Henry Nicholls was caught for 16 at deep backward square leg in a soft dismissal off Kamboj in the next over before Deep returned to have Rachin Ravindra caught behind ⁠for ​a duck. Spinner Washington Sundar chipped in with Mitchell's wicket but it was a barren day for pace leader Jasprit Bumrah, and the tourists trudged off frustrated after the 62-run partnership from Phillips and Blundell.

It may feel like deja vu for Gill's side, who were well on top on ⁠day one in Wellington before New Zealand launched a stubborn rearguard in the drawn first test. While India made one change, New Zealand kept faith ⁠with the team that hung tough in ⁠the nation's capital.

The second test has significant ramifications for both sides in the World Test Championship. India need to win to keep alive their hopes of reaching the final, while third-placed New Zealand can ill afford to ‌lose if they want ‌to keep in touch with Australia and leaders South Africa.