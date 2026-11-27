When drought cuts a harvest in the Central American Dry Corridor, a farming family in Honduras can lose both the food it counted on eating and the crop it expected to sell. A smaller harvest leaves that family with less money to buy food at the very moment its own supplies are running low. That connection between what farmers grow, what they earn and what reaches the dinner table is at the heart of INNOVASAN, a US$60.3 million project launched in San Jerónimo by the Government of Honduras, the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) and the OPEC Fund for International Development.

Honduras's Secretariat of Agriculture and Livestock will run the project from 2027 to 2033, with plans to reach around 140,000 people across 21 municipalities in Comayagua, Cortés, Francisco Morazán and Yoro. Small-scale producers living in poverty in these four north-central departments face recurring threats to their crops, including drought associated with El Niño. The consequences reach beyond individual farms because families who depend on their harvests for a living also supply food to others, making crop losses a concern for food security and prosperity across Central America.

At the launch, Donal Brown, IFAD's Associate Vice-President for Country Operations, described the test the project must meet from a rural family's point of view. "When drought or any other climate or economic shock hits, a rural family must be able to keep producing, feeding itself and earning an income," he said. Each of those needs has shaped the project, from the decision to finance irrigation to the inclusion of buyers, drinking water and household nutrition in a programme focused on farming.

A more dependable water supply starts beyond the farm gate

For a smallholder deciding what to plant, an irrigation system can make a difference only if there is water available when a crop needs it. INNOVASAN will finance irrigation systems and other water infrastructure, with support for farming practices and technologies that producers can adapt to local climate conditions. The investment gives farmers two related ways to manage a dry spell by improving how they use available water and giving them more options for what and how they grow.

Some of that work will take place beyond the boundaries of individual farms, in the small watersheds that collect and channel water across the landscape. The project will invest in the sustainable management of these areas and in fire prevention, connecting the upkeep of irrigation infrastructure with the care of the land on which water supplies depend. For neighbouring producers who draw on the same local water resources, decisions about land and water management have consequences that extend well past the edge of any one field.

Moisés Abraham Molina, Honduras's Minister of Agriculture and Livestock, said government policy gives priority to helping small-scale producers respond to climate change and ensuring they can benefit from public investment. He identified access to water infrastructure and new technology as part of that commitment, alongside stronger connections among the people who grow, process and sell food. For families whose livelihoods depend on agriculture, the value of a more reliable harvest will depend in part on the opportunities they have to earn from it.

School meals and local processing offer farmers more ways to earn

Getting a crop through a difficult growing season is one part of earning a living from it, as the condition in which food reaches a buyer and the form in which it is sold also affect its value. INNOVASAN will finance equipment and infrastructure that producer organizations can use to handle crops after harvest, process what their members grow and prepare products for sale. The intention is to make those organizations more profitable and improve their links with buyers so that the families doing the growing have a better chance of earning more.

School meal programmes are among the potential outlets identified in the project, giving producer organizations a reason to look at what nearby schools need when considering what their members could supply. A school buying locally grown food could give farmers a customer close to home and bring some of the same produce into the meals children eat. Participation is one of several marketing opportunities the project will support, with the eventual benefit to producers depending on the sales they secure.

Farmers will also receive support to make greater use of native species, including those found only in the region, and species that currently play a smaller role in production. Growing a wider range of foods can expand what a household has available for its own meals and give a producer organization more options when approaching buyers. The project connects those choices with the conservation of soil, water and biodiversity, recognizing that the resources families rely on for this season's harvest will have to sustain future harvests too.

Better diets depend on what happens at home as well as in the field

A family's access to nutritious food depends partly on what it can grow or afford to buy, but drinking water and the conditions in which meals are prepared also matter. INNOVASAN will combine more diverse food production with training in nutrition and food security, improved access to drinking water and support for better hygiene and sanitation at home. That combination gives the programme a practical purpose beyond raising farm output, since families need to be able to prepare and use the food that a successful harvest puts within reach.

The Global Agriculture and Food Security Program is providing a US$18 million grant toward the US$60.3 million investment. IFAD is contributing a US$17.7 million loan, and the OPEC Fund is lending US$15 million to support the work in the four departments. The remaining US$9.6 million will come from domestic cofinancing shared by the Government of Honduras and project participants themselves.

INNOVASAN forms part of Honduras's State Policy for the Agrifood Sector 2023–2043, which brings agricultural production, food security and adaptation to climate change into the same national plan. Since 1979, IFAD has cofinanced 14 projects in Honduras worth nearly US$360 million, including more than US$160 million from its own resources. For the families this latest investment expects to reach by 2033, its value will be felt in everyday decisions about whether there is enough water to plant a crop, where to sell the harvest and what food they can count on having at home.