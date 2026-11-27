The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a $150 million loan for the second phase of Papua New Guinea's Strengthening Public Sector Management Program, backing reforms that reach from the national budget to the accounts of state-owned enterprises. One result is already visible in companies overseen by Kumul Consolidated Holdings, where managers have acted on audit recommendations and improved financial reporting. ADB says those enterprises have reduced the number of audit issues, and closer attention to their accounts is beginning to change how they manage public resources.

For people across Papua New Guinea, the larger question is whether better management of public money can improve the infrastructure and services they rely on. The government faces pressure to expand access to services and reduce poverty at a time when weaknesses in public finances and the burden of debt limit its choices. Decisions about how much revenue the country raises, what it can afford to borrow and how well it manages the assets it already owns all bear on its ability to meet those needs.

Takafumi Kadono, country director of ADB's Papua New Guinea Resident Mission, connected the quality of public services to the rules governing the institutions responsible for them. "Stronger governance and accountability frameworks across PNG's public sector are needed for macroeconomic stability and to improve the delivery and quality of infrastructure and public services," he said. The program takes up that challenge in several places where decisions about public money can be examined, including government budgets, company financial reports and the institutions responsible for independent oversight.

How revenue and debt shape the choices behind public services

Expanding access to services creates obligations that extend well beyond the year in which a government approves an investment. A new piece of infrastructure, for example, brings future costs for operation and maintenance, and those costs must compete for room in the budget alongside existing public services and debt repayments. Stronger fiscal management matters because it gives officials a clearer basis for weighing those commitments before they make promises that future budgets will have to support.

One priority is domestic resource mobilization, which means strengthening the country's ability to raise revenue from its own economy. A more dependable flow of revenue can help a government plan spending across several years and judge how much borrowing it can sustain alongside the cost of providing services. For Papua New Guinea, the challenge is to make those decisions in a way that supports economic growth and gives people who have benefited least from that growth better access to public services.

Climate resilience is part of the same financial discussion because an unexpected repair bill or disruption to services can put pressure on a budget that already carries substantial commitments. Including climate risks in fiscal decisions gives officials a reason to consider what it would cost to keep infrastructure and services functioning under difficult conditions. The loan supports the government's work on these questions, with stronger public finances and a more resilient public sector among the intended outcomes.

What changed in the accounts of state-owned enterprises

The clearest account of progress under the second phase concerns state-owned enterprises overseen by Kumul Consolidated Holdings. These companies implemented audit recommendations and improved the way they report their finances, two steps that address different parts of the same problem. An audit can draw attention to a weakness in a company's accounts, but the value of that finding depends on whether managers act on it and whether subsequent reports allow others to assess the response.

For the government as owner, financial reports provide a way to see how an enterprise manages the resources entrusted to it and where closer scrutiny may be necessary. When the information is clear, those reviewing the accounts are in a better position to question a decision, follow up on an earlier finding or ask management to explain a recurring issue. ADB reports that audit issues have declined among the enterprises covered by the reforms, pointing to greater transparency and financial discipline within that group.

The decline gives the public a concrete measure of progress on company oversight, even as the program's wider ambitions concern the quality of infrastructure and services across the country. Those outcomes are measured differently because an improvement in a company's accounts can be documented before households experience any change in the services available to them. For readers following the reforms, the reported reduction in audit issues is an early result against which future accounts of state enterprise performance can be read.

The institutions that can follow public money and question its use

The program also supported the Independent Commission Against Corruption and the Auditor-General's Office, two institutions with distinct roles in public accountability. The Auditor-General's Office brings independent scrutiny to public accounts, and the commission's work centres on preventing and combating corruption. Their inclusion matters because a weakness identified in an audit calls for examination and follow-up, and the nature of the finding determines what kind of response is appropriate.

Technical assistance complements the loan, and ADB is coordinating its support with the International Monetary Fund and other development partners working with Papua New Guinea. That coordination matters in a reform program where a decision about a state enterprise can affect the government's finances, and a borrowing decision can narrow the choices available for public spending. For Papua New Guineans, the result that will matter most is whether the discipline now visible in some company accounts carries through to more dependable infrastructure and public services that reach more people.