The global immunisation group Gavi will restore a chunk ​of funding for countries that want to ​buy the malaria vaccine, it said on ‌Friday.

It aims ​to use a $214 million grant from the non-profits GiveWell and Coefficient Giving to do so, after cutting its budget for malaria vaccines earlier this year when ‌it fell short of its fundraising target. Gavi is an international group that helps the world’s poorest countries buy vaccines.

Restoring some money will mean countries will not have to cut down on malaria vaccine provision, Gavi CEO Sania Nishtar told Reuters, ‌adding it was a positive development as demand for the shots is high. New data from the Sabin Vaccine ‌Institute showed that countries with a year's experience of rolling out the vaccine had reached on average 80% coverage for the first dose and 70% for the third. The vaccine needs four doses for full protection, with the final dose given in a child's second year ⁠of life.

Malaria ​kills more than 500,000 ⁠people annually, the majority of them children under the age of 5 in sub-Saharan Africa. Experts said the vaccine, on top of other tools, was beginning ⁠to have an impact.

"We are seeing a sharp decline in malaria cases, and mothers are witnessing that," said Eric Nebie, ​head of PATH's malaria vaccine implementation programme, which supports countries introducing the shot, including Uganda and Burkina Faso. Gavi ⁠previously subsidised up to 85% of the assessed need for shots in areas of high and medium malaria transmission. It reduced this spending cap ⁠to ​70% for areas ordering shots for the first time, as Reuters reported in January 2026.

“This created a lot of anxiety; many ministers called,” said Nishtar. “So we went out looking for money so we didn’t have to ⁠downgrade it.” With the GiveWell grant, it will be able to restore the funding up to 85%, she said.

Separately, Gavi ⁠is set to make ⁠the first payment from its African Vaccine Manufacturing Accelerator, a scheme aiming to boost vaccine production across the continent. It will pay up to $30 million to support the Institut Pasteur in ‌Dakar, Senegal, for ‌its work with the yellow fever vaccine.