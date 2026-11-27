US stock futures surged on Friday, ‌led by contracts tied to the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 index, as investors returned from the Thanksgiving holiday with renewed appetite for beaten-down shares.

Wall Street's main indexes have swung ‌sharply this week after Jensen Huang's return as Nvidia CEO and Anthropic's ‌slide below its IPO price. AI stocks have seesawed as investors weigh more attractive valuations against persistent concerns about heavy spending on the technology.

"The recovery in stocks seems technical. The questions that caused the ⁠market ​panic are still ⁠unanswered," said Kathleen Brooks, research director at XTB. "If these gains can be sustained on Friday, it ⁠would suggest that enthusiasm for the AI trade is back."

At 2:13 a.m. ET, Dow ​E-minis jumped 446 points, or 0.89%, S&P 500 E-minis rose 119 points, ⁠or 1.65%, and Nasdaq 100 E-minis surged 645.75 points, or 2.47%. A hawkish Federal Reserve, however, remains ⁠one ​of the top risks for stocks. Data this week showed the US economy grew much faster than initially estimated in the third quarter, while inflation ⁠accelerated further in October, reinforcing expectations of a rate hike.

Traders are pricing in a ⁠99% chance ⁠of a rate hike next month, according to the CME FedWatch tool. Wall Street was closed on Thursday for the Thanksgiving holiday.