Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Sinner to miss Australian Open after ​undergoing surgery on knee injury

Two-time Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner ​will miss the Melbourne Park Grand Slam in ‌January, ​organisers said on Thursday, after the world number two underwent surgery on a persistent knee injury. Sinner said on Tuesday that he had had a minor operation, with Italian sports daily Corriere ‌dello Sport reporting he was facing up to four months out, extending his long absence from the tour.

D Jeff Petry retires after 1,048 games with six teams

Defenseman Jeff Petry announced his retirement from the NHL after 16 seasons with six teams. Petry, 38, recorded 394 points (96 ‌goals, 298 assists) and 428 penalty minutes in 1,048 career games.

Sailing-US helm Canfield targets SailGP grand final after injury comeback

The US ‌SailGP team are still in with a shot at the championship final, their driver Taylor Canfield said ahead of the last event of the season in Abu Dhabi this weekend. "It's definitely not over and we are going to fight till that last moment and that last race," said Canfield, who is back behind the wheel ⁠after surgery ​to fix a fractured collarbone ⁠he suffered when he was hit by a car while out riding his bike.

NFL-Steelers owner backs head coach McCarthy after Rodgers' accusations

Pittsburgh Steelers owner and President Art ⁠Rooney II voiced his support for head coach Mike McCarthy on Thursday following the release of quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who questioned McCarthy's health and ability to ​coach. Speaking on "The Pat McAfee Show" on Wednesday, four-times NFL MVP Rodgers made a string of accusations about McCarthy, saying the ⁠63-year-old was "unhealthy" and fell asleep in meetings.

Basketball-Euroleague set for mid-December vote on expansion, say sources

Euroleague clubs are set to vote in mid-December on an expansion plan that would ⁠grant ​permanent franchise licences to six clubs, including four already in the competition, and increase the league from 20 to 24 teams, two people familiar with the discussions said. The proposed transition to a franchise model is scheduled for next year, as the NBA ⁠prepares to launch its rival NBA Europe venture, setting the stage for a battle over the future of European basketball.

Devils D Brenden Dillon ⁠suspended four games for illegal ⁠hit

New Jersey Devils defenseman Brenden Dillon was suspended four games without pay for delivering an illegal check to the head of Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Denton Mateychuk on Wednesday night. The NHL's Department of ‌Player Safety announced the ‌penalty after reviewing the hit. Dillon will forfeit more than $82,000 in salary ​to the Players' Emergency Assistance Fund.