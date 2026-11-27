Santiago Abascal, whose far-right party Vox is tipped to be kingmaker after Sunday's election, has built his career on ​defending Spanish unity. Now he is closer than ever to national power.

Shaped by a childhood ‌plagued ​by separatist violence in his native Basque Country, he left the then-ruling People's Party in 2013 in protest at what he saw as its appeasement of secessionist movements. In the lead-up to Sunday's election, Abascal has shaped his campaign around what he presents as another "existential" threat to the country: Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

In rallies, interviews and on social media, the 50-year-old has cast Sanchez as everything from a traitor to a "flag bearer" for Morocco, accusing the ‌prime minister of failing to defend Spain from the mass migrant crossing into its enclave of Ceuta in July. "These are abnormal elections; our existence, dignity and the unity of the nation are at stake," Abascal said at a rally in the northeastern region of Aragon.

WHO IS ABASCAL? The son and grandson of People's Party politicians, Abascal grew up in the Basque town of Amurrio at the height of violence by ETA, a separatist group which killed more than 850 people in Spain over half a century.

The group threw Molotov cocktails into the clothing store owned by his father, sprayed threatening messages in graffiti on their horses ‌and in 1999 burned the shop down. The family rebuilt it with bulletproof glass. A father of five, Abascal has said he tells his children his family's history of persecution and resistance because he believes it will strengthen their character.

For years, he has rallied supporters alongside monuments to figures ‌such as the Visigothic lord Pelayo and Basque admiral Blas de Lezo who defended Spain against foreign invaders. "Vox and Abascal have promoted a David and Goliath narrative in which David is the beleaguered Spanish nation and the Goliaths are the powerful regional governments," Carlos Conde Solares, a history and Hispanic Studies professor at Northumbria University, wrote in 2019.

That narrative has since shifted, with Vox's manifesto — titled "Common Sense" — focused on prioritising Spanish citizens for public services, deporting migrants it views as a threat to Spain's culture, strengthening borders and stripping back regulation. "There is still a narrative of vulnerability and resistance, but its emphasis is now socioeconomic rather than territorial," Solares told Reuters. "It represents ordinary Spaniards at the receiving end of a much broader process of institutional, economic and social ⁠decline."

'ON MY OWN ​SOIL' Polls estimate that Vox will win around 17-18% of votes in Sunday's election, providing ⁠a potential pathway to national government via a coalition with the PP, which is polling at around 30-31%.

Whether that will be enough to form a majority government, which requires 176 seats in Spain's 350-member Congress, depends heavily how votes play out in smaller provinces, where Spain's electoral system, the D'Hondt method, favours large parties. Scarred by 2023, when the loss of around ⁠600,000 votes in marginal provinces cost the party a third of its seats, Abascal has toured more than 30 cities and towns in recent weeks in a bid to rally voters.

In a sign of its shifting priorities, Vox has even appealed for votes from followers of separatist parties such as Aliança Catalana, a far-right separatist party which ​shares some of Vox's agenda on security, the economy, and migration. At a recent rally in Catalonia, Abascal went as far as shouting "Long Live Catalonia!"

"This is purely tactical. Vox is still convinced separatist parties have no space in Spanish politics," Guillermo Fernandez, political science researcher and professor ⁠at Complutense University of Madrid, said. Abascal has rejected the notion that the party has toned down its commitment to a unified Spain, and stresses at rallies that he feels at home across the country.

"I am here because I love my nation, Spain, and I am Basque. But I feel here like I am on my own soil," he told crowds of supporters in the ⁠Canary ​Islands on November 17. 'PROTECTING VOX'

Known as "Santi", Abascal is described by friends as a simple, loyal figure with a love for birdwatching and nature, a stark contrast to his combative public persona. "He is rugged and tough in public, but quiet and shy in private. These are the contrasts of Abascal," said Iñaki Ortega Cachon, a former PP lawmaker in the Basque Country who has known him since 1996.

Antonio Peñalver, a former Vox councillor and author of a book on Abascal's leadership style, said his assertiveness in defending his positions could tip into "hyper-leadership". "But it is one of the reasons he reaches ⁠so many people," Peñalver said. "He has the capacity to influence."

Several waves of high-profile departures by Vox officials, including most of the party's other founders, have triggered accusations — some public — of a top-down leadership style with little room for alternative views. The party altered its statutes in 2019 to end ⁠direct election of leadership by members and empower its 12-person central committee to draw up ⁠lists of candidates across the country, diverging from Spain's other parties, which disperse power through committees and regions.

Abascal at the time defended the move as a way to "protect (Vox) from infiltrators, opportunists, those who come not to serve Spain but to serve themselves". Asked at a business forum in Madrid in January about the exodus of former founders, he pointed to the party's growing popularity as evidence of his effective leadership.

"If people leave a company ‌and results are much better a year later, does ‌anyone ask about those former executives?" he said. "This question annoys me because it doesn't appreciate the people we have now who are getting good results."