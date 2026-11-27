In an electoral campaign marked by a deadly train accident and a migrant crisis that ​many Spaniards blame on poor management, frontrunner Alberto Nunez Feijoo is selling himself as a meticulous ‌technocrat.

Feijoo's ​centre-right People's Party (PP) is leading in polls ahead of Sunday's vote, although most suggest he will have to form a coalition with far-right Vox to secure a parliamentary majority. He made his name running public bodies such as the National Health Institute (Insalud) and postal company Correos. He then won four straight elections as head of his native Galicia region before becoming PP leader in 2022.

He argues that this experience makes him the right ‌choice for premier, although analysts question whether he can also manage Vox, led by Santiago Abascal, as the likely first far-right party in government since the death in 1975 of dictator Francisco Franco. Management skills should come in handy at a time when 59% of Spaniards in a YouGov poll blame the government or state-run infrastructure company Adif for the October 28 train crash in central Spain that killed 69 people.

Two-thirds of Spaniards also rated Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's handling of a mass migrant crossing into Ceuta in July as "bad" or "very bad", according to a survey by pollster 40dB in September. "I come ‌from a management background. It's what I know how to do, it's what I want to do, and it's what Spain needs," Feijoo, 65, told a rally this month.

SETTING OBJECTIVES Brought to Madrid in 1996 to manage Insalud, he set about lowering waiting times by fixing ‌objectives and sticking to them, said Rafael Matesanz, founder of the National Transplant Organisation, who was Insalud's director general under Feijoo from 1996 to 2000.

The average waiting time for surgery almost halved to 67 days in 2000 from 1996 and the number of people waiting more than six months was slashed to 2,826 from 50,858, according to Insalud's 2000 annual report. However, even though the overall number on waiting lists fell by 24% in the first two years, it had almost bounced back by the end of his term. Matesanz described Feijoo as a driven, structured worker who drove his team equally hard, often staying in the office until 11 p.m., though he was slow to get going in the ⁠morning and was a poor ​timekeeper.

"For me, those were probably the four most demanding years of my working ⁠life," Matesanz said. Feijoo has acknowledged his workaholism, telling reporters last year that "holidays are overrated."

Born in the hamlet of Os Peares, in an area of northwestern Spain known for its Romanesque monasteries and vineyards on steep canyon slopes, he lived above a shop run by his grandmother. At 55, he had his only child with partner Eva Cardenas, who was ⁠the first director of Zara Home, the interiors division of the Spanish fashion giant.

Feijoo is a self-made man who represents the possibility of social mobility, said Lorenzo Bernaldo de Quiros, head of Freemarket Corporate Intelligence consultants, who has known him for two decades. More pragmatist than ideologue, he is obsessed with shrinking Spain's deficit and lowering ​its debt, believing that "we cannot pass on to future generations the expenditure and debt we have incurred," said Bernaldo de Quiros.

On immigration, Feijoo is pledging to reverse the open stance Spain has taken under Sanchez. He would prohibit mass amnesties, tighten border controls, ⁠expel foreigners with a criminal record and introduce a points system for legal immigrants. FEIJOO CALLS HIMSELF 'A SERIOUS PERSON'

Bernaldo de Quiros described Feijoo as shy, with a good sense of humour in private. Feijoo admits he keeps humour to a minimum in public. "Am I a serious person? Yes. Is that a flaw? It's a sign of respect," he said in a November ⁠14 ​speech.

He does, however, have a reputation for gaffes - something his campaign advisers have sought to make light of by posting a video of him laughing at AI-produced avatars of himself as a superhero named Anotop At, in a nod to a slipup in parliament last year. Feijoo could only mumble 'Anotop At' when attempting to say that a film about Sanchez's life should be called "Anatomy of a Fraud".

If he gains power he will inevitably be compared to the previous PP prime minister, Mariano Rajoy, another technocrat from Galicia. But Rajoy won a comfortable majority in 2011, while Feijoo is ⁠likely to have to govern in coalition, said Ignacio Peyro, director of the Cervantes Institute in Rome, who worked as Rajoy's speechwriter in 2012-2017. Keeping Vox in check would be Feijoo's key challenge, Peyro said. While they share some policies on immigration, they are far apart on issues ⁠such as maintaining Spain's federal-style system, further EU integration and free trade.

Feijoo, like ⁠Rajoy when he first took office, speaks no English, and admitted to the podcaster Jordi Wild that he hasn't "made any effort in this regard." That could be a disadvantage when negotiating Spain's position in the corridors of Brussels, said Bernaldo de Quiros.

Nic Lawley, special adviser to the chief executive at Chatham House in London, saw this as a sign Feijoo "is going to be more insular", backtracking from the more international profile ‌Spain has projected under Sanchez. "When it comes to ‌good looks, they say Sánchez beats me," Feijoo said in a video posted on X. "I am a hard worker. Good management will replace frivolity."

(Reporting ​by Charlie Devereux and Meriem Tourabi, editing by Andrei Khalip, Alexandra Hudson)