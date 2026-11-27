Philippine ‌Vice ​President Sara Duterte said on Friday that removing her from office through impeachment would have "a lot of consequences," adding she was preparing for an unfavourable verdict but would not resign. Duterte, who secured 32.2 million votes in 2022 and is the frontrunner for the next presidential election, said she would accept the judgement of ‌the Senate impeachment court, but that her office was already planning for the repercussions of a conviction.

Philippine prosecutors have focused their impeachment case against Duterte on a single allegation of unexplained wealth, dropping three other charges, to try to conclude the trial by the end of this year before attention shifts to the 2028 election. "We're always... preparing for the worst," Duterte told reporters at a year-end gathering for media.

"If it's a guilty verdict, it will come ‌with a lot of consequences," the vice president said, adding that her immediate concern was the potential loss of jobs for about 300 employees whose positions depended on hers. Duterte denies wrongdoing and has called ‌the proceedings political harassment.

The daughter of former President Rodrigo Duterte, she leads opinion polls to become the next president and succeed Ferdinand Marcos Jr. A conviction would remove her from office and disqualify her from holding public office, potentially ending her presidential ambitions.

Asked whether she might resign before the verdict, Duterte rejected the idea. "Resignation, that is out of the question," she said. "It is something that I cannot do because I feel that it's a betrayal of the 32.2 million people who voted for me, and of course the general public if ⁠I resign."

Even as ​she prepares for possible disqualification, Duterte said she was laying ⁠the groundwork for a presidential campaign, assembling election lawyers and an IT team that she said would "fight against election cheating." She also said she had spoken to a potential running mate who told her it was too early to decide. She did not ⁠identify the person.

FATHER SET FOR TRIAL AT ICC Sara Duterte also said she did not expect her father, who was president from 2016 to 2022, to get a fair hearing when he goes on trial at the International Criminal Court in ​The Hague on Monday.

The 81-year-old is accused of crimes against humanity during his six-year "war on drugs" in which thousands of people were killed, many in unexplained circumstances. "This is the only remaining case ⁠in the ICC, and I think the ICC, after the ganging up of superpowers, they would want to make a statement that they are in the right," she said.

Echoing US President Donald Trump, who imposed sanctions on the ICC last month, Duterte described the court ⁠as ​political. The court has 125 member states. The United States never joined, while Rodrigo Duterte announced the Philippines' withdrawal in March 2018, shortly after the ICC said it had begun a preliminary investigation into the drug war killings. "They would say that this is a political organisation and doesn't serve any interest at all, except theirs," she said. "So on that point, we don't expect a fair trial from the ICC."

The court was ⁠established in 2002 to prosecute individuals for war crimes, crimes against humanity, genocide and the crime of aggression when member states are unwilling or unable to do so themselves. Sara Duterte’s impeachment and her father’s ICC ⁠case have unfolded against a bitter political conflict between her ⁠and Marcos, once powerful allies who ran on a joint ticket and swept the 2022 election before their relationship soured.

Marcos, who is limited to a single term in office, has said the impeachment is a legislative matter. In a separate criminal case, Duterte is also accused of three counts of grave threats linked to ‌comments she made about Marcos, the ‌first lady, and a former House speaker. She denies wrongdoing.