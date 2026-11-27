Following is a summary of current ​science news briefs.

New images ​reveal crater on asteroid ‌struck by ​DART spacecraft

Dimorphos, the small asteroid struck by NASA's DART spacecraft in 2022 in the ‌first test of a planetary defense system, was left with one side flattened with a stadium-sized crater and is tumbling in space, ‌as shown by images taken by the European Space Agency's Hera ‌spacecraft released on Wednesday. DART was sent on a proof-of-principle mission for using a spacecraft to change a celestial object's trajectory. Dimorphos, an oblong-shaped rocky object ⁠about ​495 feet (151 ⁠meters) wide, orbits its companion asteroid Didymos, with a diameter of 2,395 feet (730 meters), ⁠and the pair is currently about 120 million miles (193.5 million km) from ​Earth.

US authorizes SpaceX to deploy 1 million satellites for ⁠data centers in space

The Federal Communications Commission is authorizing Elon Musk's SpaceX to ⁠deploy ​a constellation of 1 million satellites for data centers in space, the agency said on Wednesday. SpaceX earlier this year ⁠sought permission to deploy up to 1 million orbital compute modules to ⁠process massive ⁠amounts of data to be used on Earth. The FCC said it was approving the SpaceX “Starmind” ‌constellation ‌to help meet rapidly growing ​demand for AI computing.