Scotland are back to full strength for ​Sunday’s Nations Championship seventh-place playoff ​clash against Argentina at Twickenham, ‌with coach ​Gregor Townsend making 11 changes to the starting lineup on Friday. Team: 15-Blair Kinghorn, 14-Kyle Steyn, 13-Huw Jones, 12-Rory Hutchinson, ⁠11-Darcy Graham, 10-Finn Russell, 9-Jamie Dobie, 8-Magnus Bradbury, 7-Rory Darge (captain), 6-Josh Bayliss, 5-Jonny Gray, ⁠4-Gregor Brown, 3-D’Arcy ⁠Rae, 2-Ewan Ashman, 1-Rory Sutherland

Replacements: 16-Seb Stephen, 17-Nathan McBeth, 18- Zander Fagerson, 19- Max Williamson, 20-Liam McConnell, 21-Ollie Leatherbarrow, 22-George Horne, ‌23-Tom Jordan (Writing ‌by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing ​by Ken Ferris)