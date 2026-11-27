​Kuwait summoned ​Iran's ‌ambassador on Friday ​and delivered a protest ‌note over what it said were continued Iranian attacks, ‌including a drone ‌strike that killed two Italians and wounded Kuwaiti and ⁠Pakistani ​nationals, Kuwait's ⁠Foreign Ministry said.

Italy's foreign minister ⁠said on Thursday that ​two Italian technicians working for ⁠a subsidiary of German ⁠defence contractor ​Rheinmetall were killed in an ⁠Iranian drone strike on an air ⁠defence ⁠surveillance station in Kuwait.