Kuwait summons Iranian ambassador over drone attack that killed two Italians
Kuwait summoned Iran's ambassador on Friday and delivered a protest note over what it said were continued Iranian attacks, including a drone strike that killed two Italians and wounded Kuwaiti and Pakistani nationals, Kuwait's Foreign Ministry said.
Italy's foreign minister said on Thursday that two Italian technicians working for a subsidiary of German defence contractor Rheinmetall were killed in an Iranian drone strike on an air defence surveillance station in Kuwait.