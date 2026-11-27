​Mexico filed ‌a formal complaint ​with the United ‌States over a US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) tip line seeking ‌information on suspected drug traffickers ‌and allegedly corrupt Mexican officials, President Claudia Sheinbaum said ⁠on ​Friday.

Foreign ⁠Minister Juan Ramon de la ⁠Fuente contacted the US ambassador ​to Mexico to lodge ⁠a formal complaint over ⁠the matter, ​Sheinbaum said during her morning press conference, adding ⁠that the ambassador told ⁠him ⁠he would look into the issue.