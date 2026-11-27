Mexico files complaint with US over DEA tip line on alleged drug traffickers, corrupt officials
Mexico filed a formal complaint with the United States over a US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) tip line seeking information on suspected drug traffickers and allegedly corrupt Mexican officials, President Claudia Sheinbaum said on Friday.
Foreign Minister Juan Ramon de la Fuente contacted the US ambassador to Mexico to lodge a formal complaint over the matter, Sheinbaum said during her morning press conference, adding that the ambassador told him he would look into the issue.