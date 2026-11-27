Romania's consolidated budget deficit shrank to 3.92% of economic output ‌in the first 10 months of the year, Finance Minister Alexandru Nazare said on Friday, from a shortfall of 5.64% in the same period of 2025.

Nazare warned that spending commitments in the final two months ‌of the year were rising, and added that Romania must continue cutting its budget shortfall ‌next year to avoid losing its investment-grade credit rating and keep its access to European Union funds. The country is aiming to lower its budget deficit, the EU's largest, from more than 9% of economic output in 2024 to 6.2% this year ⁠and below ​3.0% by 2031.

"Romania cannot ⁠afford to stop the fiscal consolidation," Nazare told reporters. "The window for an orderly correction is open but narrowing." The minority government ⁠of Prime Minister Luca Niculescu, appointed after a nearly six-month political impasse, must balance deficit cuts against social pressure to ​raise state wages and pensions after a two-year cap.

Meanwhile, Romania's public debt has exceeded 60% ⁠and is expected to keep growing. In nominal terms, the deficit stood at 81.9 billion lei ($16.85 billion) at the end of ⁠October. ​Revenue totaled 596.32 billion lei, or 28.6% of output.

Nazare said Romania had about 19 billion lei worth of funding obligations for the rest of the year, including 15 billion lei in wage ⁠increases for judges and prosecutors which were challenged but upheld in court. Romania's funding needs will fall to ⁠248 billion lei ⁠next year from this year's 279 billion lei, Nazare said, a respite for the ailing economy where the high borrowing requirements and elevated bond yields are pushing ‌corporate borrowing ‌rates towards double digits.

($1 = 4.8597 lei)