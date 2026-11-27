Bayern Munich midfielder Jamal Musiala faces another spell ​on the sidelines after sustaining a ​right hamstring injury, the club ‌said ​on Friday, a week after he returned from a lengthy layoff. The 23-year-old Germany international came on in the 76th minute ‌of Wednesday's 2-1 Champions League defeat at Lille, having made his comeback in last week's 1-1 Bundesliga draw with Cologne after being out with a hamstring injury in September.

Bayern said their ‌medical team had confirmed the muscular injury and Musiala would be sidelined "until further ‌notice". Reuters has asked the club for a timeline for his return. Musiala had missed much of last season after breaking his leg during the 2025 Club World Cup but returned to play for Germany at ⁠this year's ​World Cup.

The latest ⁠setback comes amid scrutiny of Bayern's handling of the midfielder's neurological disorder, which he revealed in August after ⁠collapsing in two matches. Bayern said on Wednesday that Musiala was first examined for neurological symptoms in ​April 2025, more than 16 months before he announced his diagnosis.

The club held talks ⁠with Musiala's representatives this week following comments from senior officials, including honorary president Uli Hoeness and board member ⁠Karl-Heinz ​Rummenigge, about his future and if he could return to the highest level. Global players' union FIFPRO strongly criticised the remarks.

"For both parties, the player's health is the ⁠absolute priority. Jamal Musiala will receive full support throughout his recovery process," Bayern said after ⁠the talks. Musiala signed ⁠a contract extension until 2030 in February 2025.

Bayern visit Hamburg in the Bundesliga on Saturday, seeking to respond to their first defeat ‌of the season ‌at Lille.