Wall Street's main ‌indexes ​rose on Friday and were on course for weekly gains as investors returned from the Thanksgiving holiday and flocked to hard-hit AI-linked shares. US stocks have swung sharply this week, with Jensen Huang's return as Nvidia CEO and Anthropic's brief fall below its IPO price ‌adding to volatility across the AI trade.

Investors have alternated between bargain-hunting after a steep selloff and fretting over soaring costs, heavy borrowing and whether the investments are generating sufficient returns. "(Investors) felt that the selloff that we saw going into last Friday was overdone. It would be more of a steady push up from here, possibly," said David Morrison, senior market ‌analyst at Trade Nation.

Despite the turbulence, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq are headed for their best week since April and August, respectively, while the blue-chip Dow is on ‌track for its strongest week since April 2025. Chipmakers that were battered this month recovered ground, with Micron and Marvell gaining over 2% each. The broader chip gauge climbed 1.3%.

AI beneficiaries, including data-storage firm Sandisk , optical-products maker Lumentum and server maker Dell, also gained. AI hyperscalers also rose in tandem, with Alphabet , Amazon.com, Microsoft, Meta Platforms and Oracle rising between 1% and 2.7%.

Nvidia, which is at the center of the AI boom, fell 1.3%, leaving ⁠the stock nearly ​40% below its October record high. On the ⁠S&P 500, all but one sector was trading higher, with information technology stocks providing the biggest boost.

At 9:43 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 361.11 points, or 0.72%, to 50,544.06, the S&P 500 gained ⁠51.78 points, or 0.74%, to 7,235.66 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 204.05 points, or 0.87%, to 23,789.86. However, the gains have done little to erase November's losses. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq are ​on course for their worst November since 2008, pressured by concerns over tougher AI regulation following the Democrats' midterm election victory and expectations that monetary policy will ⁠remain restrictive.

Traders are almost fully pricing in a Federal Reserve interest rate hike in December after data this week showed the US economy grew much faster than initially estimated in the third quarter and inflation accelerated further ⁠in ​October. Among other movers, gold and silver miners rallied as precious-metal prices recovered from a bruising few sessions. Newmont gained 3.6%, while the Global X Silver Miners ETF advanced 4%.

Altria fell 1.8% after the US Marlboro maker said it was considering an all-cash bid for Imperial Brands and was discussing a deal involving part of the British tobacco group's business ⁠with another party. Vertex Pharmaceuticals slid nearly 10% after the US Food and Drug Administration extended its review of the company's kidney-disease drug by up to three months.

Trading volumes ⁠were thin following Thursday's Thanksgiving holiday, with US ⁠equity markets open for a half-day session on Friday. Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 3.47-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 3.15-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P 500 posted 5 new 52-week highs and no new lows, while the Nasdaq Composite recorded ‌22 new highs and 31 ‌new lows.