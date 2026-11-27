A Mexican government proposal to raise the minimum wage by double digits next year has pitted President Claudia Sheinbaum and her party against business leaders seeking a more moderate adjustment and sparked warnings the move could fuel inflation, erode competitiveness and weaken formal ‌employment.

The debate has exposed a central challenge for Sheinbaum and her ruling Morena party, whose popularity is underpinned by economic policies that have helped lift millions out of poverty, including double-digit wage increases that Morena has pushed through every year since it came to power in 2018. With midterm elections scheduled for next year, Sheinbaum is under pressure to preserve those ‌political gains even as businesses warn that rising labor costs are becoming unsustainable.

The talks, due to conclude early next week, mark the strongest pushback yet from Mexico's private ‌sector against the government-mandated wage increases. Minimum wages have nearly quadrupled between 2018 and 2026, reaching 9,451 pesos per month (about $480) — the largest increase in Latin America over the time period, according to official figures.

Roughly 47% of the country's working population, or nearly 28 million workers, earned up to the minimum wage in Mexico, according to official data. But business leaders insist they can no longer "keep up with the pace" of the increases.

BUSINESSES ARGUE FOR LIMIT While ⁠Sheinbaum has ​not said exactly how much she is proposing ⁠to raise the minimum wage next year, two sources told Reuters that the government-run National Minimum Wage Commission (Conasami) is considering an increase similar to previous years, when hikes were around 12% and 13%.

Coparmex, one ⁠of Mexico's most prominent business lobby groups, has proposed a much smaller hike: an increase of up to two percentage points above inflation, which in the first half of November was close to ​4%. Coparmex President Juan Jose Sierra said a double-digit increase, combined with weak economic growth and the gradual rollout of a 40-hour work week, will raise costs ⁠for employers, put some businesses at risk of closure and encourage informal employment.

While few business leaders or economists dispute that Morena's minimum wage policy has restored purchasing power and helped reduce poverty, many now argue the model is ⁠nearing ​its limits as it drives up inflation and weakens the competitiveness of manufacturers. "There is a limit, and raising the minimum wage beyond that limit will be counterproductive," said David Kaplan, lead labor market specialist at Inter-American Development Bank. "It will do more harm to workers."

In late October, Cristian Barrientos, president of Walmart de México y Centroamérica, commonly known as ⁠Walmex, warned investors that the company was seeing a "more cautious" consumer and it expected a large impact in Mexico in the coming months because the cost of doing business ⁠in the country was rising, in part due ⁠to minimum wage increases. Luis Munguía, president of Conasami, the government's minimum wage commission, pushed back against business leaders' warnings, saying labor costs in Mexico remained low enough that there was still room to hike wages.

"What is the greatest achievement of the wage ‌policy? Lifting 6.6 million people out ‌of poverty," he said. "For the good of all, the poor come first."