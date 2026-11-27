The US trade ​deficit in goods widened sharply in October as an AI infrastructure buildout boosted ‌imports ​to a record high, potentially putting trade on course to again subtract from economic growth in the fourth quarter. The surge in imports reported by the Commerce Department on Friday was also across other categories, including motor vehicles, industrial supplies and consumer goods, reflecting robust domestic demand. Imports have increased at a rapid clip despite President Donald ‌Trump's aggressive tariffs.

Trump has defended the duties as necessary to shrink the trade gap and rejuvenate the nation's industrial base. The Trump administration this week proposed new maximum potential rates of 20% to 40% on 14 major trading partners including China, Japan and the European Union, to counter what the White House said was excess industrial capacity that these countries are promoting. "The trade deficit in goods worsened in October, which will take a toll on economic growth in ‌the fourth quarter," said Christopher Rupkey, chief economist at FWDBONDS. "Capital goods imports are surging, showing that AI doesn't always lead to greater US economic growth."

The goods trade shortfall jumped 10.7%, or $14.4 billion, to $149.5 billion last ‌month, the highest level since March 2025, the Commerce Department's Census Bureau said. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the goods deficit at $133 billion. Goods imports shot up 6.1%, or $21.1 billion, to $365.3 billion, the highest level since the government started tracking the series in 1992. The broad increase in imports was led by capital goods, which soared 8.5%. Capital goods increased 80.0% on a year-on-year basis in October.

Businesses are aggressively spending on AI, giving the technology a prominent role in the economy. But the AI infrastructure buildout is heavily reliant on imports, which ⁠are a subtraction from ​gross domestic product growth. Imports of consumer goods advanced 2.6% ⁠while those of other goods increased 4.5%. Domestic demand, which includes business investment and consumer spending, grew in the third quarter at its fastest pace in more than five years.

Imports of industrial supplies, which include crude oil and nonmonetary gold, increased 6.0% last month, while ⁠those of motor vehicles, engines and parts accelerated 4.1%. Imports of foods, feeds and beverages rose 2.5%. AI ADDING LESS TO GDP GROWTH

"This year's surge in capital goods imports is one reason why AI is adding less to GDP than corporate spending figures suggest," ​economists at Goldman Sachs wrote in a note. Exports of goods increased 3.2%, or $6.7 billion, to $215.8 billion. Exports of industrial supplies advanced 4.9% and shipments of capital goods rose 3.4%.

Exports of motor vehicles, ⁠engines and parts vaulted 5.7%, while those of consumer goods increased 4.2%. But exports of foods, feeds and beverages slumped 7.9%. The government reported on Wednesday that trade sliced off 3.21 percentage points from GDP growth in the third quarter. The drag was, however, more than offset by robust ⁠growth ​in consumer spending and business investment in equipment, mostly AI-related. The economy grew at a 4.3% annualized rate last quarter after expanding at a 2.2% pace in the April-June period.

Trade has not contributed to gross domestic product growth for four straight quarters, reflecting strong domestic demand. The anticipated hit to GDP growth from trade this quarter could be blunted by businesses rebuilding inventories to meet demand.

The Census Bureau also reported on Friday that wholesale inventories ⁠increased 0.9% in October after rising 0.8% in September. Stocks at wholesalers were lifted by a 1.6% jump in durable goods inventories. Retail inventories increased 0.8% after climbing 0.7% in September. Stocks at motor vehicle and parts ⁠dealers jumped 1.3% after rising 0.6% in September. Excluding motor ⁠vehicles and parts, retail inventories increased 0.6% last month after gaining 0.7% in September. This component goes into the calculation of GDP.

Inventory investment rebounded in the third quarter after declining for five straight quarters. It added 1.64 percentage points to GDP growth last quarter. Economists at Goldman Sachs lowered their fourth-quarter GDP growth estimate by 0.2 ‌percentage point to a 2.2% rate. ‌This estimate also factored in October's wholesale and inventory data, which they said partly offset the drag from the large trade ​deficit.

(Reporting By Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)