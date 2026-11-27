​Prosecutors have opened two investigations into violence at Thursday's Europa League match between Marseille and Levski Sofia, after six Bulgarian supporters were taken to hospital, one of whom suffered a brain haemorrhage and fractured skull. One investigation concerns aggravated assault by Marseille supporters and the other, incitement to hatred over Nazi salutes and other provocations by ‌Bulgarian fans, the Marseille prosecutor's office said on Friday.

The violence, followed by clashes at another Europa League match in Georgia, drew condemnation from French President Emmanuel Macron and Bulgarian Prime Minister Rumen Radev. Reuters photographs from the Stade Velodrome showed masked and bloodied fans wielding improvised weapons and metal pipes during a brawl.

A Reuters photographer said the clashes began after a visiting supporter made a Nazi salute, while Levski Sofia said their fans had been attacked first by Marseille supporters. "CCTV ‌footage is currently being analysed," the Marseille prosecutor's office said in a statement announcing the investigations.

Clashes also broke out at a Europa League match in the Georgian city of Batumi between Turkey's Besiktas and Israel's ‌Hapoel Be'er Sheva, forcing the referee to suspend the match for 30 minutes. European soccer's governing body UEFA said in a statement it had appointed Ethics and Disciplinary Inspectors to investigate the incidents and examine the available evidence.

VIOLENCE CONDEMNED Radev said he and Macron spoke by phone and condemned the violence at the Marseille-Levski Sofia match, in which Marseille police said 11 Bulgarian fans were hurt.

"We share the position that aggression and violence have no place in civilized Europe," Radev said on Facebook. "I thank President Macron for his personal commitment to this case, for the ⁠medical care provided ​to the injured by the French authorities, for the measures ⁠taken to ensure the safety of Bulgarian citizens, and for the perpetrators to be held accountable."

Macron said he had condemned "with the utmost force" acts of violence targeting Bulgarian fans, which he said had "no place in sport or in public space", and told Radev they would not ⁠go unpunished. A protest was planned in front of the French embassy in Sofia later on Friday.

French Interior Minister Laurent Nunez said: "Violence, racial hatred and provocation have no place in our stadiums." BATONS AND FLARES

Levski Sofia, who lost the match 1-0, said masked fans ​had attacked their supporters with batons and flares. Some had let off flares and tried to get through the barrier as security staff tried to hold them back. Reuters photographs showed fans attacking each other ⁠through a netted fence separating sections of the stadium.

French authorities had sharply reduced the number of tickets available to Levski supporters and restricted their movements around the stadium as part of security measures imposed before the match. The Bulgarian Foreign Ministry said it would request a thorough investigation. Marseille ⁠said ​it would conduct its own analysis and was working closely with law enforcement.

The match between Besiktas and Hapoel Be'er Sheva had been moved from Istanbul for what UEFA said were safety and security reasons. Clashes in the stands led referee Morten Krogh to suspend the match in the 26th minute, and it resumed after a 30-minute delay. Police entered the stands, and television footage showed one fan being carried out on a stretcher.

Turkish outlet NTV ⁠reported that police used pepper spray. Besiktas condemned what it called "disproportionate force" by security staff and said some fans had been denied entry. Besiktas went on to win 2-1. Turkish Football Federation President Ibrahim Haciosmanoglu defended Turkey's ⁠policy of not hosting Israeli clubs, introduced after Israel launched ⁠its military campaign in Gaza following the Hamas-led attacks on southern Israel on October 7, 2023.

Turkey has summoned Georgia's ambassador over the incidents, a person at the Turkish Foreign Ministry said, requesting they be fully investigated and the necessary legal proceedings be taken against "those carrying out unnecessary force against our citizens and the perpetrators of the ‌incident".