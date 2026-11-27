A Panama-flagged cargo ship carrying 208 containers sank early on Thursday off Cuba's western coast, leaving one crew member dead and ‌three others missing as rescuers searched waters near one of the island's main shipping corridors, Cuban authorities said. Halima went down about 3 miles (5 km) north of Cabañas Bay in Artemisa province with 16 Egyptian and ‌Indonesian crew members on board. Thirteen were rescued, though one later died, according to an official statement ‌issued late on Thursday.

Search and rescue operations were continuing for the remaining three sailors, authorities said, adding that a government commission has been established to investigate the cause of the sinking and is coordinating rescue efforts with the ship's owners. Reuters ⁠was ​unable to reach the ⁠company for comment. LSEG Workspace data identifies Halima as a 5,276-deadweight-tonnage general cargo ship, making it small by the standards of the large ⁠container vessels that dominate global trade routes but typical of regional cargo services.

Automatic Identification System data reviewed by ​Reuters showed the vessel was currently listed as "not under command," a navigational status indicating a ship ⁠is unable to maneuver normally. AIS is a maritime tracking system that transmits a vessel's position, course and other information. The AIS ⁠track ​indicated Halima had loaded containers at a port in Panama. The ship's last recorded signal, however, was transmitted near Mariel, Cuba's largest container port and a key hub for cargo entering the island.

The ⁠sinking comes as Cuba grapples with one of its worst economic crises in decades. The Caribbean nation ⁠relies heavily on maritime ⁠imports for food, fuel and other basic goods, making its ports and shipping lanes critical arteries for an economy strained by chronic shortages and recurring blackouts.