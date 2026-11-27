Severe volatility for AI-related stocks has investors on edge as they ‌head ​into next week focused on the monthly US employment report and its implications for more market-rattling interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve. US stocks have swung wildly in recent days. After equities tumbled last week, sending the S&P 500 into a correction, Wall Street rebounded on Monday, as investors cheered the stunning reinstatement of Jensen Huang as CEO ‌of AI semiconductor giant Nvidia. But technology and AI shares kept vacillating.

Stocks rose in Friday's post-Thanksgiving shortened trading session as investors flocked to hard-hit AI-linked shares. Next Friday's labor market report headlines economic data ahead of the Fed's policy meeting on December 8-9. Data showing an increasingly hot economy could turn the US central bank more hawkish, posing problems for battered stocks.

"A strong economic growth backdrop is just going to give the Fed another reason to confidently raise rates," said Ayako Yoshioka, senior investment ‌strategist at Wealth Enhancement. "So it's a double-edged sword." Nvidia will share the spotlight next week. Huang, who resigned earlier this month following revelations of extramarital affairs, one involving a suspected Chinese spy, is set to testify next Thursday before ‌the US Senate Banking Committee. On Wednesday, S&P Global Ratings placed Nvidia's credit rating on "CreditWatch Negative", signaling a high likelihood of a rating downgrade.

Huang's reinstatement brought broad market relief, as the longtime Nvidia CEO is seen as pivotal for the AI ecosystem. But investors said there were still other doubts about the AI trade, which preceded the Nvidia crisis. Those include concerns about heavy financing needed for the AI buildout, and whether massive capital spending on data centers would yield sufficient returns. "There had already been this increasing skepticism behind the circular financing and how durable this AI ⁠capex buildout is," said ​Joseph Zidle, chief market strategist at Cresset Capital. The CEO's reinstatement "answers ⁠a question about Nvidia over the long term. But it doesn't do anything to change the mood of this new more skeptical investor."

FED RATE VIEW IN FOCUS WITH JOBS DATA The Fed is widely expected to raise interest rates by a quarter percentage point at its December ⁠meeting as it seeks to tamp down inflation that for several years has run above its targeted 2% annual increase.

But how hawkish a tone the US central bank strikes at the meeting remains a key concern for investors. Fed Governor Christopher Waller recently called for ​a more aggressive inflation-fighting stance, either hiking rates a half-point at the December meeting or flagging a faster pace of hikes in 2027. Higher interest rates raise borrowing costs for companies and consumers, and also can ⁠pressure equity valuations. Therefore, "bad news" in upcoming data suggesting issues for the economy could hold a silver lining for markets, investors said.

"Any weakness in data could give the Fed breathing room to not be as hawkish," said Matthew Miskin, co-chief investment strategist at Manulife John Hancock Investments. "And I think that's what ⁠the ​market is going to be looking for." The November employment report is expected to show an increase of 90,000 jobs and an unemployment rate of 4.1%, according to economists polled by LSEG. Nonfarm payrolls soared by 165,000 in October, blowing past economists' expectations.

Other economic data due next week includes reports on manufacturing and services activity, and on consumer sentiment. Meanwhile, quarterly earnings reports from Salesforce and Marvell Technology could sway the flagging AI and tech trade.

Since hitting all-time highs ⁠on October 6, the S&P 500 was last down 7% while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite slid about 13%. The Cboe Market Volatility index, known as Wall Street's "fear gauge," was last around 24, well above its long-term median of 17.6. Futures ⁠linked to the volatility index remain in backwardation, a state ⁠in which near-term contracts trade above later-dated ones, signaling heightened investor unease about the near-term outlook for stocks.

Keith Lerner, chief investment officer at Truist Advisory Services, said it was important for stocks to show some stability in coming days. Portfolio managers "don't like buying things that keep going down no matter how cheap they are," Lerner said. "If you see a little bit ‌of stabilization and back and forth, ‌I think this fear of the downside could switch to fear of missing out."