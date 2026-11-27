(Adds foot traffic data ​from Passby, additional quotes from shoppers) By Nicholas P. Brown, Arriana McLymore and Danielle Kaye

LOS ANGELES/RALEIGH, North Carolina, Nov 27 (Reuters) - S haking ​off turkey hangovers, US shoppers set out on Black Friday in search of bargains ‌robust enough ​to counter the pinch of stubborn inflation and high gas prices. Some said they had yet to find them. US holiday spending — which unofficially begins on Black Friday — is seen topping last year's strong figures by 4%-6%, forecasts show, but beneath top-line forecasts lie signs of stress.

Most of the gains will be attributable to inflation - which at 3.8% is about a percentage point higher than in each of the last two ‌years - and consumer sentiment remains shaky. Chris Nile, 30, was hoping for more than the $50 discount he saw on a Nintendo Switch 2 gaming console, which brought the price to $450. "Inflation is higher - hell, even the (McDonalds) McChicken is up," said Nile as he shopped for his two boys at the Crabtree Valley Mall in Raleigh, North Carolina.

US store visits were tracking 2% behind last year's as of midday, at 330 million a little after 1 p.m. U.S. eastern time, according to Passby, a geospatial analytics company that measures real-time foot traffic. Nile - like many U.S. shoppers - said he chose to bargain-hunt ‌in person, in part to avoid shipping costs.

Marycruz Chavez, 47, said in-person shopping is a good way to spend time with her daughter - but that she ultimately expects to find better deals online. Inflation pressure "definitely does hit a little harder" this year, said Chavez as ‌she browsed a Los Angeles Macy's on Friday. Chavez said she plans to cut "frivolous" toys and gadgets from her kids' Christmas lists.

Online spending on Black Friday was expected to jump 9.2% from a year ago to $12.9 billion, according to a forecast from Adobe Analytics, the arm of Adobe that analyzes customer behavior. MEASURED GROWTH

Thanksgiving Day saw consumers spend $7.1 billion online, according to Adobe, a 10.4% jump over last year, fueled by big discounts on electronics, toys and apparel. Indeed, store visits to electronics retailer Best Buy were tracking 4.4% higher than last Black Friday at midday, according to Passby. Visits to Walmart and Target were flat to slightly up.

Overall, the National Retail Federation sees November-December holiday retail sales rising ⁠4.2% year-over-year, to just ​above $1 trillion. Eventual final results often beat pre-holiday estimates. A November survey by NRF ⁠found that 82% of consumers are taking steps to manage holiday costs, like buying less expensive gifts.

"The headline growth number hides a shopper who is stretched," said Angeli Gianchandani, adjunct instructor at New York University's School of Professional Studies. High living costs emerged as a key issue earlier this month when voters handed Democrats sweeping electoral victories, punishing US ⁠President Donald Trump for an Iran War that's pushed the cost of living higher.

"People like to spend during the holidays," even when there's a "persisting undercurrent of stress,” said Katie Thomas, who leads the Kearney Consumer Institute, part of global consulting firm Kearney. A survey by Kearney in November showed middle- and lower-income shoppers more likely ​than wealthy ones to spend less this year than last. But even higher earners may be stretched.

Holiday spending forecasts mostly predated the recent stock market correction that followed the midterms, turmoil at chipmaker Nvidia, and mounting concerns around an AI bubble. The decline ⁠could dampen the wealth effect that has seen affluent shoppers splurge, UBS analysts said in a note on Tuesday. TOYS TAKE A HIT

Higher input costs, particularly from petrol derivatives like plastic, are hitting some products more than others. Prices of toys — generally high in plastic — have risen 13.2% since the start of the year, pushing Barbie maker Mattel this month to cut ⁠its ​annual forecast as consumers balked at higher costs.

Some unlikely products are buoying the toy category. Best Buy and Target have both flagged trading cards — including Pokemon and Magic: The Gathering products — as a key growth driver. Squishy NeeDoh toys are also in hot demand, according to e-commerce marketing platform Omnisend. Lego also appeared to be in high demand, with the Passby figures showing its stores' foot traffic up 4.6%, the highest of any toy specialist. But it wasn't necessarily kids driving the growth. Most of those online were adults, part of the "kidult" craze that has buoyed ⁠the toy industry in recent years.

Jaime Oquendo, 46, was the first to enter the Lego store at the Westfield Century City mall in Los Angeles when it opened, to buy a new Godzilla set, released on Black Friday at $450. “I actually made sure I ⁠had money set aside all year, back when they announced it, just to ⁠make sure I could get my hands on one,” Oquendo said.

AI could also scramble the year's shopping dynamics. As consumers use it to find bargains or even complete purchases — and retailers become increasingly adept at altering prices — the deepest discounts could come closer to Christmas, said Ryan Orabone, a consultant at Spaulding Ridge. Count Nile in that group. He told Reuters he's holding off on buying the Nintendo Switch 2, ‌hoping its price comes down.

"My advice," Orabone said, "is ‌to be patient. Don't jump on the first deal you see."