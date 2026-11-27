An Italian ​court has ordered a unit of luxury group Richemont ​to hire six workers who had ‌been fired ​from one of its suppliers, in a landmark ruling establishing a direct link between the workers and the Richemont-linked firm.

The Florence court found that the ‌contract between Pelletteria Richemont Firenze and Z Production, a local Chinese-run contractor, was not genuine and masked a direct employment relationship, a court document seen by Reuters showed. The ruling, issued on Thursday but only made public on Friday, is among the ‌first to recognise a direct link between brands and workers employed by contractors in their supply chains.

This use ‌of external contractors is a model the luxury industry relies on heavily, and which has come under scrutiny in recent years over cases of worker exploitation. The court ordered Pelletteria Richemont Firenze to hire the workers, who had formally worked for Z Production, and to ⁠pay their back ​wages and social security ⁠contributions.

It said the relationship dates from when each worker was first hired by Z Production. Richemont said in a statement it disagreed with ⁠the ruling and would consider appealing.

"We also hereby reaffirm our ongoing commitment to protecting workers' rights across our own operations and throughout ​our entire supply chain," it said. The workers lost their jobs in 2024 after Pelletteria Richemont Firenze ⁠terminated its relationship with Z Production, which unions said produced for Richemont's Montblanc brand.

The case was brought by the six workers, most of ⁠whom ​are Pakistani, the Sudd Cobas trade union said. Sudd Cobas and rights group Clean Clothes Campaign hailed the court's ruling as "historic".

"This judgment lifts the veil on a business model that uses subcontracting to exploit workers and ⁠drive down costs while outsourcing responsibility," they said in a joint statement. Several cases of labour abuse have emerged ⁠in the supply chains of ⁠fashion and luxury groups operating in Italy in recent years, tarnishing the image of both the industry and the "Made in Italy" label.