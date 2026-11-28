Wall Street's ‌main ​indexes ended higher on Friday and posted weekly gains as investors returned from the Thanksgiving holiday and flocked to hard-hit AI-linked shares. US stocks have swung sharply this week, with Jensen Huang's return as Nvidia CEO and Anthropic's brief fall below its initial public offering price adding ‌to volatility across the AI trade.

Investors have alternated between bargain-hunting after a steep selloff and fretting over soaring AI costs, heavy borrowing and doubts about companies' returns on investment. "The market is so oversold that a bounce was inevitable," said Jamie Cox, managing partner at Harris Financial Group.

Chipmakers that investors battered this month recovered ground, with Micron and Marvell gaining 7.6% and 7.3% respectively. The broader ‌chip gauge also climbed 4.7%. Nvidia, after remaining weak for most of the session, ended 0.8% higher. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 591.99 points, or 1.18%, to 50,774.94, the ‌S&P 500 gained 114.71 points, or 1.60%, to 7,297.49 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 543.70 points, or 2.31%, to 24,129.50.

AI beneficiaries, including data-storage firm Sandisk , surged almost 16%, while optical-products maker Lumentum and server maker Dell also gained sharply. AI hyperscalers — tech companies that run large data centers — also rose, with Amazon.com, Microsoft, Meta Platforms and Oracle posting gains. Tesla surged 5%.

"There is a bounce in technology which started Monday, continued Wednesday with an intraday reversal and ⁠now continues today. ​So much fast money has delevered out of ⁠tech that this could have persistence next week as they are forced to chase back in," said Andrew Slimmon, senior portfolio manager at Morgan Stanley Investment Management. WEEKLY GAINS

For the week, the S&P 500 gained 5.6%, the Nasdaq ⁠rose 6.68%, and the Dow climbed 5.46%. The S&P 500 weekly gain was the index's biggest since April 2025. The S&P 500 bank index rose 1.6%, fueled by JPMorgan Chase's almost 2% gain.

The market's gains have ​done little to erase November's losses. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq are on track for their worst November since 2008, pressured by concerns over tougher AI regulation ⁠following the Democrats' US midterm election victory and expectations that monetary policy will remain restrictive. Traders are almost fully pricing in a Federal Reserve interest rate hike in December after data this week showed the US economy grew much ⁠faster ​than initially estimated in the third quarter and inflation accelerated further in October.

Gold and silver miners rallied as precious-metal prices recovered from a bruising few sessions. Newmont gained 5.4%, while the Global X Silver Miners ETF also advanced. Vertex Pharmaceuticals slid 5.2% after the US Food and Drug Administration extended its review of the company's kidney-disease drug by up to three months.

US ⁠equity markets were open for a half-day session on Friday, following Thursday's Thanksgiving holiday. Volume on US exchanges was 10.97 billion shares.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 3.25-to-1 ratio on the ⁠NYSE. There were 55 new highs and ⁠73 new lows on the NYSE. On the Nasdaq, 3,677 stocks rose and 1,135 fell as advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 3.24-to-1 ratio.

The S&P 500 posted 12 new 52-week highs and no new lows, while the Nasdaq Composite recorded 53 new highs and 96 new lows.