​Turkey, Pakistan, ​and Saudi Arabia ‌discussed a ​roadmap for allowing potential new members into ‌their defensive alliance during a meeting in Islamabad on Friday and agreed ‌on some principles for membership, ‌Turkish Foreign Minster Hakan Fidan said. The three countries signed a joint defence agreement ⁠in Mecca ​in ⁠August amid concerns about the Iran ⁠war.

"We held discussions on what kind ​of a roadmap should be followed ⁠for other countries wanting to become ⁠members... ​We took decisions on some principles. In short, everything is ⁠going very well," Fidan said after the ⁠talks, ⁠which the countries' defence ministers and military chiefs attended.