​North ​Korea and ‌Russia held ​a ministerial meeting promoting trade ‌and cooperation in science and technology, adopting an agreement to work ‌closely together on electric power, ‌agriculture, trade and health care, the North's KCNA news agency said ⁠on ​Saturday. It ⁠did not give details of ⁠the projects discussed.

North Korea and ​Russia have dramatically advanced ⁠ties since their leaders held a ⁠summit ​meeting in 2023 and in the following year ⁠signed a comprehensive strategic partnership ⁠agreement ⁠that includes a mutual defense treaty.