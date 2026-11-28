Following is a summary of ​current science news briefs.

Evidence ​of deepest ‌explosive volcanic ​eruption found in Pacific trench

An international team of marine geologists using ‌a remotely operated submarine in an abyss in the western Pacific Ocean has found evidence of the deepest-known explosive ‌volcanic eruption on Earth as much as 4 miles (6,500 ‌meters) below the surface. The researchers sailed to the Mariana Trench, among the deepest oceanic valleys on the planet, to deploy ⁠a ​remotely operated vehicle, ⁠or ROV, called Jason/Medea. They used the ROV to ⁠study the trench walls around the deepest-known point of seabed ​on Earth, called the Challenger Deep.

Explainer-A million satellites? What ⁠SpaceX's Starmind could mean for Earth and space

The US Federal Communications ⁠Commission ​authorised Elon Musk's SpaceX on Wednesday to deploy 1 million satellites to support data centres in ⁠space, a fleet that would dwarf the total number of ⁠active satellites ⁠currently orbiting Earth. The FCC said it was approving the SpaceX Starmind constellation ‌to help ‌meet rapidly growing demand for ​AI computing.