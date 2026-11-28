Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

India's Swara Baby Products seeks $347.5 million valuation in smaller IPO

India's Swara Baby Products has set a price band of 105 to 111 rupees per share for its initial public offering, seeking a valuation of up to 32.12 billion rupees ($347.45 million), a filing ​showed on Friday. The IPO comprises a fresh issue of shares worth 5 billion rupees and an offer for sale of shares worth up to 3 billion rupees by existing shareholders

US ​CDC reports nine measles-related deaths in 2026

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported nine measles-related deaths in the United States this ‌year, as ​the country battles its worst outbreak of the highly contagious viral infection in decades. The US had recorded 6,039 confirmed measles cases as of November 24, across 47 jurisdictions, according to the agency's website on Wednesday. That includes 18 cases among international visitors.

Pharming pauses Ruconest production, flags likely US supply interruption

Pharming Group has temporarily paused manufacturing of its lead drug Ruconest and notified the US FDA of a likely supply interruption, after a failure of a routine simulation of the aseptic manufacturing process, the Dutch biopharmaceutical firm said on Wednesday. Ruconest treats hereditary angioedema, a rare disease that causes potentially life-threatening swelling attacks. The drug accounted for more than 80% of Pharming's revenue ‌in 2025.

India orders tougher surveillance of packaged water, scrutiny set to cover PepsiCo, Coca-Cola

India needs to strengthen oversight and intensify surveillance of the packaged water industry, the food regulator has said in a confidential directive to all states, days after announcing that a sample of nation's biggest brand was found to be unsafe. The directive, dated November 25 and reviewed by Reuters, comes amid consumer worries after the regulator said this week it found one sample of Bisleri, the country's biggest and best-known bottled water brand, was unsafe due to the presence of chemicals that health agencies say may cause cancer.

Gavi set to restore malaria vaccine funding for countries

The global immunisation group Gavi will restore a chunk of funding for countries that want to buy the malaria vaccine, it said on Friday. It aims to use a $214 million grant from the non-profits GiveWell and Coefficient Giving to do so, after cutting its budget for ‌malaria vaccines earlier this year when it fell short of its fundraising target.

Congo's Ebola cases exceed 12,000 as responders struggle to contain outbreak

The number of confirmed Ebola cases in Democratic Republic of Congo now exceeds 12,000, government data showed on Thursday, as responders continue to struggle to bring the second-largest outbreak on record under control. Confirmed infections total 12,021, and 5,904 people have died, the data showed

Global measles deaths fall ‌to historic low in 2025, WHO says

Global measles deaths hit a historic low in 2025, the World Health Organization said on Friday, although millions of children still missed vaccinations and outbreaks persisted in dozens of countries. The UN health agency estimated 9.8 million measles cases and about 72,000 deaths worldwide in 2025 — down 74% from 37.8 million cases in 2000, with deaths falling roughly 91% from about 769,000.

Hetero close to securing Indian approval for generic Gilead HIV-prevention drug, sources say

Indian drugmaker Hetero is close to winning regulatory approval for a generic version of Gilead Sciences' long-acting HIV-prevention drug lenacapavir, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters. The company has sought approval for both oral and injectable forms of lenacapavir, the people said. One of them said a launch is expected in February.

Uganda launches Africa's first trial of an mRNA Bundibugyo Ebola vaccine

Uganda said on Friday that it had launched Africa's first clinical trial of an mRNA vaccine against the Bundibugyo species of the Ebola virus, which is behind the outbreak centred on Congo that is now the second-largest on record globally. In a statement ⁠the state-run Uganda Virus ​Research Institute (UVRI) said it had launched the trial in collaboration with Moderna, which manufactures the vaccine

How Sanofi's new CEO struck ⁠a rapid $41 billion deal for Insmed

When Belen Garijo became CEO at Sanofi in May, she immediately identified a target to strengthen the French drugmaker's pipeline, leading to this week's $41 billion deal for US biotech Insmed. The deal, Sanofi's biggest in 20 years, has boosted the Paris-based company's share price to its highest in more than a year, polished Garijo's deal-making image, and investors say it could buy time to strengthen the drug pipeline and lessen reliance on top-selling eczema drug Dupixent.

Kenya breached constitution by allowing US-backed Ebola quarantine site, court says

A ⁠Kenyan court ruled on Thursday that the government had breached parts of the constitution in allowing the construction of a US-backed Ebola quarantine facility at a military air base in central Kenya, a project that has sparked deadly protests. The court also ordered that any further work at the quarantine facility be stopped until the government met conditions such as disclosing details contained in the agreement it entered into with the US government.

India's Hetero begins shipments of generic HIV prevention drug to Africa

India's Hetero said ​on Thursday it had begun shipping generic versions of Gilead Sciences' HIV prevention drug lenacapavir to Africa, with plans to supply 300,000 vials to Zambia, Uganda and Zimbabwe. Lenacapavir is a long-acting drug administered twice a year, offering an alternative to daily pre-exposure prophylaxis pills. The World Health Organization recommended the drug as an additional HIV prevention option in 2025, following clinical trials showing high efficacy in preventing ⁠HIV infection.

IBA says radiopharma boom drives machine sales, isotope trials carry new opportunities

Radiation therapy firm Ion Beam Applications (IBA) said on Thursday a boom in radiopharmaceuticals was accelerating demand for its machines, but bigger isotope opportunities still hinge on clinical trials. Radiopharmaceutical solutions, which use radioactive compounds called radioisotopes to diagnose and treat diseases such as cancer, have become one of the hottest areas in healthcare.

Vertex Pharma falls after FDA extends review of kidney disease drug

Vertex Pharmaceuticals shares slipped 6% on Friday after the US health regulator delayed its decision on the company's experimental kidney disease drug until ⁠next ​year, pushing back its entry into the increasingly competitive market. The US Food and Drug Administration late on Wednesday extended its review of povetacicept, developed to treat immunoglobulin A nephropathy — a chronic disease caused by the buildup of immune antibodies in the kidneys. The regulator will now decide on the drug no later than February 28.

US FDA extends review of Vertex's kidney disease drug

Vertex Pharmaceuticals said on Wednesday the US Food and Drug Administration has extended its review of the company's kidney disease drug by up to three months. "The extension relates to an information request from the FDA towards the end of the review cycle, to which Vertex promptly responded," the company said. Its shares were down more than 6% in extended trading.

Novo Nordisk to launch Wegovy pill in Sweden on December 24

Novo Nordisk will launch its Wegovy obesity pill — known chemically as semaglutide — in Sweden on December ⁠24, the Danish drugmaker said on Friday. The pill, first launched in the US in January, has helped Novo regain some ground lost to Eli Lilly in the race for obesity treatments.

Poland's Diagnostyka profit falls, revenue and test volumes grow

Polish medical diagnostics group Diagnostyka reported a 31% drop in third-quarter net profit on Thursday, reflecting a high base from a year-earlier tax benefit, while revenue and test volumes continued to ⁠rise. Diagnostyka, which operates 157 laboratories and around 1,300 collection points, has also been expanding beyond laboratory diagnostics, including its purchase of ⁠a 63.7% stake in clinical-trials company AidPort in August.

Polish poultry exports at risk as bird flu returns after six-month break

Poultry exports from Poland, the European Union's largest producer, are likely to be hit by the detection of bird flu outbreaks, and the sector should prepare for further cases, veterinary authorities said on Thursday. Poland detected an outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza, commonly known as bird flu, on a turkey farm last week, the country's first outbreak in commercial poultry in nearly six months.

Slow bird flu season offers relief for Europe's poultry sector

Bird flu is spreading in Europe at its slowest pace since 2020, raising hopes the EU's €27 billion ($30 ‌billion) poultry industry can avoid past crises that killed millions of poultry, though history ‌shows it could still flare up later this season. Highly pathogenic avian influenza, commonly known as bird flu, has devastated poultry flocks worldwide, disrupting food supplies and pushing up prices. Cases in mammals, including dairy cows and farm ​workers in the United States, have also raised concerns that the virus could mutate and spread between humans.